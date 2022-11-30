The Gettysburg Choral Society plans a Christmas concert at the United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m.
Titled “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the concert “will feature the well-known and time-honored carols that proclaim the true meaning of Christmas. From a new setting of ‘O Magnum Mysterium’ to “O Holy Night,” the chorus will explore the message of Christmas as proclaimed in song across the centuries,” according to a release from the society.
