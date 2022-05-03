“It was meant to be.”
That’s how bride-to-be Kylie House felt on her wedding day at the Hauser Hill Event Center in Biglerville on Saturday.
From multiple vendors generously donating their services for her big day to the incredible progress with her health, she was ready to marry the man of her dreams.
House, who was unable to walk months ago, was escorted by her parents on the most important walk of her life, down the aisle in a white lace wedding dress.
The groom, Derek Wagaman, stood at the altar in awe of House’s strength and beauty, grinning from ear to ear as she made her way to him.
“I didn’t know I would be able to walk,” House said. “I can’t believe I can. I feel so blessed.”
During the ceremony, House and Wagaman vowed to be there for one another in sickness and in health.
Little did the couple know they would be put to the test six months before the wedding.
In October 2021, House, a pediatric nurse at Hershey Medical Center at the time, was assisting a patient with a severe disability.
“He was the sweetest patient in the world,” she said.
When House was taking care of the patient one day, he became noticeably agitated. She told doctors she was “uncomfortable” administering a medication after sensing his nerves, but they allegedly insisted she give it to him. House said the patient didn’t want to take the medication.
“He started kicking me, and I heard a pop,” House said. “It was terrifying for him and me. He kicked me in the wrong spot.”
House continued working the remaining eight hours of her shift after the incident, taking medication, and using heat packs in attempts to alleviate the pain.
Nothing was working.
She started limping at one point and then couldn’t walk the last two hours of her shift. She was placed into a wheelchair and taken for examination.
“The pain was unbearable,” House said.
After having surgery, she was able to walk unaided again. She uses a cane for support at times due to the pain.
“I am feeling good today,” House said on Saturday.
After the incident, the couple, who reside outside of Harrisburg, made the difficult decision to cancel their wedding.
Tiara McCowen of Fiddlestix Florals, one of the couple’s original vendors, was touched by their story and knew she wanted to help.
“This is my whole basis of being a small-town business owner,” McCowen said. “I am a person if I am in a position to help somebody, I am going to do it.”
McCowen not only found a team of vendors to donate their services to the couple, but she was also able to pull it off in time for the original wedding date, which was Saturday.
“The caliber of kindness to this person is out of this world,” McCowen said.
Along with Fiddlestix Florals, vendors donated their services to the wedding, including the venue from Hauser Hill Event Center, the entire meal from Stacey Schlosser of Biggerstaff’s Catering, photography from Bre Grove of His Grace Photography, and music and sound from DJ Big Bill Pero.
Mindi Wood, event coordinator at Hauser Hill Event Center, said McCowen reached out to the venue about the couple.
“We heard their story and wanted to give back,” Wood said. “We always want to help people if we can.”
Other donations included: five hotel rooms from the Cashtown Inn; three vehicles to shuttle the guests and bridal party from Diana’s Limousine; bridal party hair services from Alvia Alvarez of Alvarez Styles; makeup services from Kirsten Coulter; violin ceremony music from Justin Coon; a one-of-a-kind guestbook for the bride and groom from Ashley Coon of Hex Revival; place settings and some of the table decor from A to Z Rentals; Jessica Oleksa Smith of Script and Grain designing and donating the invitations; a large cake and an anniversary cake from Main Street Sweets; and Pastor Skip Bowers officiating at the ceremony.
“I am touched beyond words,” House said. “It restores my faith in humanity. I can’t believe I am a part of this.”
It was “surreal” and “unexpected” when they heard all the vendors willing to help them, said Wagaman.
Maid-of-honor Keighley Taylor said it was so nice to see everyone do this for House.
“She has such a pure heart and prioritizes others’ needs above her own,” Taylor said.
House and Wagaman were together for about five years before tying the knot.
“It feels like the day we have been waiting for. I prayed for this day,” House said.
House said Wagaman has been “incredible” with being her caretaker and stepping up through her injury.
The couple reconnected after going to the same high school in Waynesboro.
“I didn’t like him then,” House said with a laugh.
For Wagaman, he said “it just feels right” marrying House.
The couple shared personal vows with one another during the ceremony.
House said everyday is fun with Wagaman, noting he has shown her what true love is.
“My favorite thing about us is how silly we are,” Wagaman said.
He vowed to support House no matter what and shared he is excited to raise a family with her in the future.
At the end of the ceremony, the couple was introduced for the first time as “Mr. and Mrs. Wagaman.”
