Kierstan Belle says she wants to make a difference in her community by filling a Ward 1 seat on Gettysburg Borough Council.
Belle was born and raised in Gettysburg, and is a 2010 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School. She’s studied criminology and sociology at California University of Pennsylvania, has training in crisis management, implicit bias, and is a mandated reporter, according to her release.
“I’m deeply rooted in Gettysburg. My heart and home are here,” she said. “It’s been a year since the mayoral race. I’m ready, willing, and able to help protect and serve my community.”
Belle ran in the 2021 primary for mayor of Gettysburg, which provided campaign experience and a chance for her to seek input from local residents, businesses, and others regarding their concerns.
“I found that people often feel disconnected from their local government,” she said. “It’s imperative for residents to easily access information and easily understand what is going on in meetings. I’ll make sure that when people have questions, I’ll find them answers. I aim to bridge the gap that often exists between residents, businesses, and council.”
Belle also acknowledged the broad spectrum of uses and residents within Ward 1.
“I plan to listen to needs during the campaign because I stay grounded by solutions. Promoting the unity in community is also very important to me. No matter who you are or what you believe, life is about connection, protection, and balance,” she said. “We can only stay connected and protected if we truly come together.”
Belle currently facilitates community ethics in Gettysburg and Adams County and is involved in a host of community groups.
She is also a county coordinator with Urban Rural Action, an alternate on Gettysburg Borough Planning Commission, and chairs Adams County’s first ever Advisory Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
“Participating in my community gives me a better understanding of how things are connected and how they’re supposed to work. As a member of borough council I’d make sure residents also have a clear understanding. You can’t live in your body and not know what your arms and legs are doing,” Belle said. “I see my community the same way. With me on the council, people can fully comprehend this body of government.”
Belle is a registered Democrat who lives in Ward 1 with her husband, Martins, and their two daughters.
She is seeking Ward 1 residents’ signatures on her election petition.
The primary election is set for May 16.
