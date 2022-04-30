Mike McDonnell of Ontario, Canada, stopped by the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg’s Thursday meeting, to speak about the contribution made by his countrymen during the American Civil War.
While it was touch-and-go whether McDonnell could get here due to COVID-era border closings, there were no such restrictions in the 1860s, when an estimated 40,000-50,000 Canadians came south to fight in the War Between the States, most on the side of the Union.
Some, said McDonnell, were motivated by abolitionist conviction, others by family ties; some were young men seeking adventure; still others were attracted by a steady army paycheck. The Great White North was well-represented in the great battle of July 1-3, 1863. According to the Adams County Historical Society, 50 Canadians were killed at Gettysburg, of whom 16 are buried in the National Cemetery, including an ill-identified Confederate.
McDonnell is a member of the Toronto Civil War Round Table, founded in 2005 by an émigré of Camp Hill, Pa. The hundred or so members were meeting in Toronto’s Royal Canadian Military Institute before COVID caused what is hoped will be a temporary cessation.
McDonnell is a retired police officer and published historian, who between other engagements ushers at Toronto Blue Jays baseball games. He first became interested in the Civil War at age 10 or 11, when, by his own account, “I read an article about Gettysburg in National Geographic Magazine,” and was fascinated by the “fold-out map that depicted the battle.” The Ontarian is no stranger to this town, having made frequent pilgrimages to the battlefield and is counted among the Friends of Gettysburg.
Speaking at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, the COVID-era home of the Gettysburg Round Table, McDonnell shared stories of Canadians who wore the blue, among them Lt. William Winer Cooke. Born at Mt. Pleasant, Ontario, in 1846, Cooke joined Union Army at the age of 17, riding with the 24th NY Cavalry. At war’s end, Cooke joined the Regular U.S. Army, serving as George Custer’s adjutant in the 7th Cavalry. On June 25, 1876, the Canadian stood with the troops at Little Big Horn.
McDonnell shared an image of Cooke and Custer side by side, surrounded by Indians on horseback, emptying their pistols in what is remembered as the Last Stand. “Willie” Cooke would, of course, be killed, along with Custer and 272 others of the 7th Cavalry.
Private Sara Emma Edmonds certainly had an interesting story to unfold. Born in New Brunswick in 1841, she left home at age 16 and went to selling Bibles in New England. Perhaps Bible-peddling was a male-only enterprise; Emma passed herself off as man named Franklin Thompson. In 1861, she was in Michigan and mustered into the 2nd Michigan Infantry under the Thompson alias, serving as a hospital attendant, courier, stretcher bearer and occasional spy. When Lee surrendered, she shed the alias, and married an American named Seelye, bearing three children. Two decades after the war, Emma’s application for a pension necessitated a gender reveal of sorts, her claim supported by the men of the 2nd Michigan, who seem to have been aware and appreciative of the woman in their ranks.
In the first summer of the war, Theodore Sharp of Ontario crossed the border to enlist with the 5th Michigan as it was being organized in Detroit. Engaged on the Virginia Peninsula, 2nd Bull Run, Antietam, Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville, on July 2, 1863, the 5th Michigan was on Stony Hill at Gettysburg as Lafayette McLaws’ regiments came out of the woods in what is remembered as Longstreet’s Flank Attack. Assaulted from multiple directions, the Michiganders’ peril was not unlike that of Custer at Little Big Horn. Thrice wounded, Sharp would survive, Brigade commander Regis de Trobriand, himself a Frenchman, reporting, “The unflinching bravery of the 5th Michigan, which sustained the loss of more than one-half of its number without yielding a foot of ground, deserves to be especially mentioned here with due commendation.“
Perhaps the most poignant moment in McDonnell’s presentation was a letter from a Canadian mother whose 25-year-old soldier boy had been killed in the fighting at Williamsburg on the Virginia Peninsula. “I am a poor widow,” wrote Agnes Wallace, “who lost a Noble Son on the fifth of May 1862, a Corporal in Company I, 2nd Michigan Infantry, Octavius A. Wallace. He was shot in the battle. Col. Poe made honorable mention of him in a dispatch as having been very brave and good, but I was too poor to get his dear remains.”
Mrs. Wallace and hundreds of thousands of other mothers, north and south of the Canadian border, had reason to be concerned their sons would be forgotten, lost in history. A primary mission of Civil War Round Tables, across this nation and multiple locations in Canada, is that of remembering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.