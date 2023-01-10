Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating what they described as a case of criminal mischief and possible ethnic intimidation hate crime.
Cumberland Police received information Tuesday morning about graffiti on the John Eisenhower Bridge on Red Rock Road, according to a department release.
“A concerned citizen” told police he discovered the graffiti “that discriminated against race and sexuality” either Thursday or Friday “while riding his bike,” police said.
He provided authorities with photos of the graffiti, said police, who issued a “graphic offensive language warning” about the depictions, which included the N-word, amongst others.
Cumberland Police are asking anyone with information about who painted the words on the bridge to contact the department through county dispatch at 717-334-8101.
“The FBI defines a hate/ bias crime as a committed criminal offense that is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity,” the release reads.
Cumberland Township Police Department is contacting Adams County officials “to create a plan to remove/remediate the graffiti,” according to the release. Cumberland Police are also contacting the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs unit to assist with the investigation, police said.
