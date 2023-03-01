Co-responder
Buy Now

McKenzie Johnson, right, recently began as a mental health co-responder assisting Gettysburg and Cumberland Township police officers on emergency calls when needed and connect those in need with available resources. She is a trained crisis intervention specialist. Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny is at left. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A mental health professional is now available full time to assist Gettysburg and Cumberland Township police at emergency scenes, and to connect people in need with resources.

McKenzie Johnson began as “co-responder” about two weeks ago. She is a trained crisis intervention specialist with degrees in psychology and criminal justice and criminology.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.