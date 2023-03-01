A mental health professional is now available full time to assist Gettysburg and Cumberland Township police at emergency scenes, and to connect people in need with resources.
McKenzie Johnson began as “co-responder” about two weeks ago. She is a trained crisis intervention specialist with degrees in psychology and criminal justice and criminology.
Johnson, who has four years’ experience in crisis intervention, is an employee of WellSpan Health and is based at the Gettysburg Borough Police Department station.
She will respond to emergency scenes after officers have cleared them for safety, she said.
One of Johnson’s goals is to use her expertise to help de-escalate situations, she said. It will be helpful “to approach someone in a crisis” as a non-uniformed member of the community, she said.
She also hopes to prevent any need for future contact between the individuals involved and law enforcement.
Johnson said she is committed to following up with the people she contacts to help make sure they receive and benefit from resources.
Her goal, she said, is to become a familiar face and to create a sense of “community” while acting as a liaison between individuals and the mental health system.
The limited supply of available resources “is probably going to be the biggest challenge for me,” but Johnson said she is learning more and more about resources in Adams County.
When Johnson began working toward her bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a criminal justice minor, at Shippensburg University, she said she “never imagined” she would be working as a co-responder, she said.
But, after completing a citizen’s police academy course and an internship with Chambersburg Police Department, she said he knew she wanted to do something combining her interests in psychology and law enforcement.
Being a co-responder “meshes it all together,” said Johnson, who earned her master’s degree at California University of Pennsylvania.
She has worked in crisis intervention at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital and also has experience in a classroom setting with kindergarten through second-grade students who experienced trauma.
Her new police officer colleagues have been very welcoming and helpful, she said.
“It’s a big weight of my shoulders, how inviting they’ve been,” Johnson said.
Efforts are under way to extend the program to additional police departments, she said.
Johnson said she is just settling into the position, with various details yet to be worked out. Her current plan is to be on duty from noon to 8 p.m. and as needed, she said.
In February, the Gettysburg Borough Council approved an agreement with York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), which already operates a police co-responder program in York County.
The Cumberland Township supervisors did the same last month, after Police Chief Matthew Trostel said calls related to mental health grew from 196 in 2021 to 268 in 2022.
“That number seems to keep going up,” he said.
Having a co-responder means Patrolman First Class Daniel Barbagello, who has been coordinating mental health calls, will be able to devote more of his time to regular police work, Trostel said.
“It’s a highly important program,” Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said last week.
Borough officers respond to “a significant number” calls with a mental health component, and Johnson’s “expertise and training crisis situations will at a minimum help us in de-escalation, with the ultimate goal of diversions from the criminal justice system and lightening the load” for officers, Glenny said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.