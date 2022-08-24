Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) ran into technical issues with its livestream of the Aug. 15 board meeting, according to Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery.
The Aug. 15 meeting is not listed on the district’s YouTube channel.
In lieu of the video link, GASD posted a link to the Aug. 15 meeting minutes on its website.
District officials learned that software updates needed to be applied, resulting “in technical issues during the livestream,” Leathery said.
“We do run tests on the day of the meeting to ensure that everything is working properly but unfortunately, technology is not full-proof and issues can arise at any time,” Leathery said.
Since 2018, the district has offered community members a livestream option to watch school board meetings, Leathery said.
“Although we are not required to provide such a service, we plan on continuing to livestream the board meetings,” Leathery said.
The district is currently waiting on equipment to enhance the audio system, Leathery said.
“Unfortunately, like everyone else, the company ran into supply chain issues, causing our delivery date to be pushed back,” Leathery said.
Leathery did not say when the equipment will arrive.
The GASD Board typically meets the first and third Mondays of each month at the administration building, 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, at 7 p.m.
However, the next school board meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 6 due to Labor Day, according to the district website. A full list of meeting dates through December is available on the district’s website.
The website includes a link to the GASD YouTube channel, where the livestream option appears at the meeting time. GASD joined YouTube on April 16, 2018, and has garnered 46,727 views, according to its YouTube page.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
