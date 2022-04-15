The East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) has agreed to purchase the former Adams County Fairgrounds at Pa. Route 194 and Jacobs Mill Road.
The agreement to buy 22 acres from Inners Amusement Company for $500,000 was signed in late March, EBACC Board President Robin Heyser said Thursday.
Talks have been under way for about nine months, and closing is planned June 1, Heyser said.
The board approved the purchase in February, EBACC Operations Manager Pamalee Lady said.
The new site is in Hamilton Township, about two miles south of the current facility, which is at 405 North Ave. in East Berlin.
The board is providing $100,000 and will devote 10 percent of profits from all future events, Lady said.
A capital campaign to pay for the land and a future building is to begin before the end of this year, Heyser said.
EBACC is calling the multi-year campaign “Project 22,” since the purchase involves 22 acres and is taking place in 2022, Lady said.
It could take eight to 10 years to raise money, build a new facility and move, Heyser said.
“We’ll try our best to go earlier, but we have to be realistic,” she said.
Anyone interested in being part of Project 22 can contact Lady at operationsmanager@ebacc.org or Heyser at r.heyser@ebacc.org. EBACC’s office phone is 717-259-8848.
Grants and corporate support will be sought in addition to donations from the public, Lady said.
No building design exists yet, but “everything we do here now will really be enhanced,” she said.
“That’s the vision we have. It’s going to bigger and better,” Lady said.
EBACC offers a wide variety of classes, events and programs for all ages, and is home to a thrift shop, fitness center, gym and meeting and class rooms.
Decisions about outdoor facilities, such as athletic fields, will be made after the building design is clear, she said.
Plans will be developed with an eye toward anticipating needs decades from now, Heyser said.
“We’re not just thinking of moving this building over there,” Heyser said.
Instead, EBACC hopes to determine, in part through the capital campaign, what the community’s needs will “morph into next,” Lady said.
The current site, owned by the Borough of East Berlin, was a public school for decades.
EBACC was formed some 30 years ago by the boroughs of East Berlin and Abbottstown, and Reading and Hamilton townships in Adams County, and Paradise and Washington townships in York County.
In 2020, municipal governments and EBACC began discussing ways to solidify the facility’s future. Past efforts by EBACC to buy the building for a nominal fee did not come to fruition.
EBACC “paid off the initial mortgage” after East Berlin bought the building, “and was to obtain the title at that time,” but “it was never transferred,” according to a letter Heyser sent to the Reading Township Board of Supervisors in 2020.
The EBACC board considered a capital campaign for building renovations and maintenance potentially costing millions of dollars, but members were “hesitant to commit to such high expenses without some ownership and collateral,” according to Heyser’s 2020 letter.
