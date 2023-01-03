A single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) left the driver and three passengers injured, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Driver Cody Zumwalt, 24, of New Oxford was transported by ambulance to a York hospital, as were passengers Dominik Drybola, 20, of Gettysburg, Carlos Fuller, 22, of New Oxford, and Kast French, 19, of Hanover, according to state police.
An eastbound 2006 Buick Lucerne, driven by Zumwalt,
“over compensated a right hand curve in the road” near Storms Store Road in Mount Pleasant Township, crossing the oncoming lane before running off that side of the road, slamming into a traffic sign, utility pole, and tree head-on, according to police.
Also on the scene were Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Bonneauville, Gettysburg and New Oxford stations; Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES); Community Life Team EMS, SAVES station; Gettysburg Fire Department; Hanover Area Fire and Rescue; Pennsylvania State Police; United Hook and Ladder Co. 33, Bonneauville and New Oxford stations; and utility companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Authorities were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. and the emergency call was complete at 6:23 a.m. according to ACDES.
