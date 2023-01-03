A single-vehicle crash early Sunday on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) left the driver and three passengers injured, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Driver Cody Zumwalt, 24, of New Oxford was transported by ambulance to a York hospital, as were passengers Dominik Drybola, 20, of Gettysburg, Carlos Fuller, 22, of New Oxford, and Kast French, 19, of Hanover, according to state police.

 

