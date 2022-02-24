Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (R-PA) released the following statement in a release Wednesday, announcing his intention to seek re-election in the 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania:
“In light of the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, I am announcing that I will run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania’s newly-drawn 13th Congressional District, which includes my home of Blair County and nearly 75% of my current constituents in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District.
“From day one in office, I have worked to defend life, our second amendment rights, our homeland security, and our conservative Pennsylvania values in Washington.
“We cannot let up in the fight to protect our communities from the failed socialist policies of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and radical Democrats in Congress. Now, more than ever, we must redouble our commitment to win a Republican majority in the House and put the values of American families first.
“While our district lines may have changed, my priorities remain the same: strengthening our healthcare workforce, securing our borders, delivering the best constituent services, and ending the oppressive top-down mandates and regulations that stifle Pennsylvania parents, families, and job creators. I will always defend our conservative values, and I look forward to continuing my work in Congress to strengthen our communities and our Commonwealth.”
“This district is my home. I was born and raised here — my wife Alice and I raised our family and practiced medicine for over 25 years treating patients and families here in South Central Pennsylvania.
“I will work to faithfully represent each and every constituent I am elected and honored to serve.”
In 2020, Joyce was elected to serve the citizens of the 13th Congressional District with over 73 percent of the vote, according to the release. Joyce is the recipient of an A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony List and is a member of the NRA, according to the release.
For more information about upcoming events and Joyce’s campaign, visit johnjoyceforcongress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.