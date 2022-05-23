Poet Joyce Kilmer wrote, “Only God can make a tree.” But fourth graders at the Conewago Intermediate School learned this week they can help by planting dozens of trees.
The tree planting in the school’s outdoor environmental area was led by Joe Hallinan, watershed specialist with the Adams County Conservation District.
Hallinan instructed students on the proper way to plant a tree at the right depth. After digging the hole and filling back the soil, he showed them a “tree dance” to lightly pack the soil around the seedling.
Eyeing a bareroot planting, one of the students said, “It looks like my mom’s hair.”
Hallinan also taught the fourth graders the difference between desirable native trees and invasive species that can take over an ecosystem.
Fourth grade teacher Jessica Plank sees great value for her budding scientists in the environmental studies assisted by Gettysburg College’s Advancing Science program.
“The kids are excited,” Plank said of the tree-planting and insights gained on a field trip to Codorus State Park, where they learned more about preserving the environment.
“They’re learning to be citizens and protect the environment in which they’re growing up and in which they will live,” Plank said.
The fourth graders were eager to talk about their experiences outside their school on the bright spring morning.
Salandina Biggus said she’s excited to be “helping nature,” commenting she learned the importance of treating the plantings with care and not just “flinging the dirt back” while digging a hole.
Tatum Edwards said her family will be planting a garden at their new house, and she is eager “to help my mom plant.”
Lending a hand to their younger peers were several New Oxford High School students. Junior Sydney Christner said the program “shows the importance of the environment and our taking care of it.”
“It’s important to begin at a young age,” Christner said, expressing the wish she had been given such opportunities while in the early grades.
Ryan Kerney, Gettysburg College biology professor, will take over directing the college’s Advancing Science program next month.
On hand to encourage the tree planters, Kerney said in addition to working directly with students in such events, the program conducts trainings to fortify teachers’ abilities in all the sciences.
At no cost to local districts, the program also provides a broad range of science equipment that would otherwise be unavailable to elementary and secondary schools.
Ten Pennsylvania colleges and universities receive state grants and local business contributions to conduct the program, said Kerney.
Advancing Science reaches about 40,000 students through 450 classroom visits in 35 schools. The program covers environmental science, life, earth, and physical sciences.
Gettysburg’s program is further expanded by a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aimed at preserving the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
“We reach a lot of students and want to make sure kids have these opportunities," he said.
