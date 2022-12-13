After a year’s hiatus, an anonymous donor has once again offered to match dollar-for-dollar the amount collected by the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign on a specific day this month.
Collections on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Gettysburg Walmart will be matched, doubling the day’s donations, according to a Salvation Army release.
“If you give one dollar, it becomes two dollars. If you give five dollars, it becomes 10 dollars and on it goes,” the release reads.
The Salvation Army helps residents of Adams County with many services not provided by other organizations throughout the year.
“The increased cost of heating fuels, food, and gasoline is bringing more families to our office. Our expanded program to provide shelter during extreme weather in the winter months is possible through the support we have received from the community,” the release reads.
The world has changed; the Salvation Army’s mission has not. The Gettysburg Area Service Committee hopes many will take advantage of this opportunity to double the impact of their gift.
Any check that is dated Dec. 17, and mailed to P.O. Box 3573, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or dropped off at the Salvation Army office, 1570 Fairfield Road, (inside the Gettysburg Times building) will be included in the match. Be sure the check is dated Dec. 17. The Times building is only open to the Salvation Army office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.
