Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Pam and Dick Wisor from the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church ring bells at the Salvation Army Red Kettle in front of the Gettysburg Walmart last week. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

After a year’s hiatus, an anonymous donor has once again offered to match dollar-for-dollar the amount collected by the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign on a specific day this month.

Collections on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Gettysburg Walmart will be matched, doubling the day’s donations, according to a Salvation Army release.

