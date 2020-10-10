The Betz family, above, practices their lessons in the historic one-room schoolhouse on Friday. At right, pictured on the porch of Miller’s School are, from left, front, Blaire Betz, Carter Betz and Corbin Betz; row two, Kay Helm, Corbin Betz, Connor Betz, Brook Betz and Kayla Betz.
The Betz family, above, practices their lessons in the historic one-room schoolhouse on Friday. At right, pictured on the porch of Miller’s School are, from left, front, Blaire Betz, Carter Betz and Corbin Betz; row two, Kay Helm, Corbin Betz, Connor Betz, Brook Betz and Kayla Betz.
At 9 a.m., Friday, Kay Helm rang the bell attached to the 187-year-old Miller’s School House in York Springs.
Five children ran to the one-room school and took their seats, before gathering on the floor as teacher, Kayla Betz, led them in vocabulary lessons. All of the visual aids were on poster boards and not a single electronic device was in use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.