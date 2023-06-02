Having learned the value of hard work and perseverance, Biglerville High School (BHS) graduates are ready for successful futures, student speakers said Thursday during commencement exercises.
The Class of 2023, which includes 117 members, walked into BHS’s Musselman Stadium with gold graduation stoles gleaming against black robes, in keeping with the school’s colors.
“For the past 12 years of our lives, we have been on a marathon, tackling our own challenging tasks in an effort to make it to this moment. We completed this marathon together as we have learned from each other and grown with each other,” Valedictorian Natalie Showaker said.
“A marathon requires not only physical strength, but stamina. It is about focusing on each step knowing that steps become miles,” she said.
“Hard work is the reason why success is not an accident; it is achieved. Learning the power of hard work is one of life’s most significant achievements,” Showaker said.
“Hard work arises from a desire to overcome challenges with ease” and “maturity occurs when you learn to take ownership of your own life,” she said.
“Take each day with a sense of determination. Take control over your own definition of success by giving your very best. Only you can get yourself to the finish line. Your finish line if always within reach, it is just a matter of taking one stride closer,” Showaker said.
Salutatorian Luke Showers struck similar chords.
“Whatever path we choose, let us remember the lessons we learned in high school. Let us work hard, have faith, and stay hungry,” he said.
“Whatever you decide to do in life: give it your all. Wake up each day with a desire to do more than just exist: wake up with a desire to conquer,” Showers said.
“But effort alone is not enough. We also need faith. Faith in ourselves, faith in our abilities, and more importantly, faith in something bigger than ourselves. Faith gives us the courage to take risks, the strength to overcome obstacles, and the hope to keep moving forward,” he said.
The class is prepared to move forward, said its president, Seth Lady.
“You have all learned to persevere through hardship and hindrance. You choose to change when times require change, and courage when times bring fear,” he said.
“I hope you fight for what you need, and work for what you want. And I hope you learn from how you fail, and rise after every fall,” Lady said.
In welcoming comments that began the ceremony, graduate Brylee Rodgers said the class gained “a deeper appreciation of the ordinary” by weathering an “unconventional” school experience during the pandemic.”
Thanks to that experience and the strong support of family members, friends, and school personnel, “we can build the lives we want for ourselves,” she said.
The class’s fundraising coordinator, Gabriella Pirich, presented the class gift of new banners for poles in the parking lot.
Upper Adams School District Board member Thomas Wilson accepted the gift, offering gratitude in both English and Spanish. Many comments were offered in both languages during the ceremony.
BHS Principal Beth Graham formally presented the class, calling its members “a remarkable group of young adults” who possess “the power of self-discovery.”
Each year, the class chooses the cover design for the commencement program. This year’s cover, bright with flowers, bore the slogan “Blossom into Something Great,” which Graham called “the perfect theme for this class.”
In accepting the class, District Superintendent Wesley Doll invoked what he called the “timeless advice” contained in a BHS student handbook from the 1963-1964 school year.
The advice included choosing hard work over excuses and exhibiting kindness, love, courtesy, and good cheer.
“I’m confident you will make a positive, lasting impact on the world,” Doll told the class.
School Board President James Lady said he never thought 34 years ago, as a student graduating from BHS, he would find himself presenting diplomas at commencement.
He expressed confidence in the class, saying its members, in enduring the pandemic, “already dealt with a lot of adversity and handled it well.”
In the coming years as well, he said, “they will do well.”
The BHS Band, directed by teacher Rei Phillippi, performed several musical selections, including “Remember Me” from the Disney movie “Coco.”
