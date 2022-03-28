Three years ago, following the closing of Staples in Gettysburg, Phil Letendre saw an opportunity to fill a void in the community. By opening Gettysburg Print and Frame, he and his team have successfully helped customers ever since.
“We are an avenue for the local population to be creative,” he said.
Letendre and his business partner Andrew Donahue started Gettysburg Print and Frame in 2019. The business has grown enough that it recently moved from York Street to a new location on Deatrick Drive.
“We wanted a building that was more modern and, primarily, provide easier access” for customers, Letendre said. “It was a needed move for us.”
Marci Bievenour, the store’s manager, loves to work at the store because of the variety of work it offers and the chance to connect with customers.
“We do something different every day,” she said. “We don’t have time to get bored.”
Bievenour pointed to one day’s work that included party games for a bridal shower, baby announcements, promotional stickers for a band, forms for a local photographer and more.
Bievenour helped Gettysburg Print and Frame prepare to open, having worked at Staples before it closed. Her experience allowed her to assist the owners in choosing the proper equipment and paper varieties.
Cam Brown, the store’s designer, also came from Staples. She works directly with customers in creating products from scratch or editing ones already created for the best quality end result.
“The fact that I get to be creative and the possibilities are endless of what I can come up with” are the main reasons she said she loves her job. Having the ability to fix mistakes before printing is a big help to customers, she said.
“It’s the fine details and paying attention that we do” that sets Gettysburg Print and Frame apart from big box stores, according to Bievenour. “We don’t just sit, print and take your money. We work with you to get you the best possible product.”
Gettysburg Print and Frame is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available on the company’s website at www.gettysburgprinting.com.
