Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.HARRISBURG — The Nov. 2, 2021 Pennsylvania election is fast approaching.
Voters statewide — regardless of party affiliation — will elect a new Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice as well as judges at all levels of the judicial system. Municipal positions such as mayor, school board director, and council member will also be on the ballot.
Below, Spotlight PA and the Gettysburg Times answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the voting process and this fall’s races. Join SpotlightPa.org on Oct. 21 at noon for a free virtual panel on this election and why it matters.
Can I still register to vote?
Monday, Oct. 18 is the last day you can register to vote in the Nov. 2 election. If you’re 18 or older, a U.S. citizen, and have lived in Pennsylvania for at least 30 days, you are eligible. Register at www.vote.pa.gov or the Adams County Courthouse, 111 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg.
How can I request a mail ballot?
A registered voter can request a mail ballot from their county election office, www.adamscounty.us, by 5 p.m. Oct. 26. You can also go to the Adams County Elections Office, 111 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, request a mail ballot there, fill it out, and return it on the spot.
I have a mail ballot. How do I return it?
You have at least two options. Option one: Mail your ballot back to your county election office. Some counties pay for the postage, while others don’t, so pay attention to the writing on the envelope.
Option two: In all 67 counties, a voter can return their own ballot to a local election office in person. For Adams, that’s 111 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg.
This part is extra important: Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Plan accordingly.
Can I vote in person?
Yes! If you live in Adams County, find your polling place at www.adamscounty.us
Which judicial races will be on the ballot? Which courts are responsible for which rulings? Which courts set cash bail?
Voters will be asked to make choices on a number of judicial races, including those for Pennsylvania’s three statewide appellate courts: Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth.
Commonwealth Court handles new civil cases as well as actions brought against state agencies, while Superior Court hears criminal and civil appeals from the county courts.
The state Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter of legal disputes. Since the beginning of 2020, the high court has handed down highly consequential election and pandemic decisions. The justices in 2018 also threw out the state’s congressional map, finding it was drawn unfairly to benefit Republicans.
Adams County residents will vote whether to retain current Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Michael A. George. Residents of Bonneauville Borough, Littlestown Borough, McSherrystown Borough, Conewago Township, Germany Township, Mt. Joy Township, Mt. Pleasant Township and Union Township will decide between Christopher Snyder (Democratic/Republican) and Lindsay Krug (Unaffiliated) for Magisterial District Judge.
Pennsylvania’s 512 local magistrates set cash bail and preside over the kinds of disputes many of us might encounter someday, such as a small-claims case with a home contractor, a traffic offense, a violation of a local ordinance, or a disagreement with a landlord. District judges must run for re-election every six years.
Investigating an incumbent or challenger’s qualifications difficult. Candidates aren’t evaluated or given a rating by the Pennsylvania Bar Association — it reviews only the qualifications of people running for appellate court seats.
That’s a significant lack of scrutiny for judges who make $93,338 a year, with the possibility of a pension and lifetime health care. As a Spotlight PA/PennLive investigation found, there are also huge variations in their workloads. In 2019, 10% of district judges had at least 60 days without court appearances, above and beyond holidays, weekends, and training days.
What else am I voting on?
The best way to find this out is to look up a sample ballot before Election Day at www.adamscounty.us.
You should be prepared to vote on school board candidates. These races are receiving an unusually high level of attention this fall because of the extreme views of many candidates. That’s why it’s even more important to vet the names on your ballot.
