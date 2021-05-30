The Gettysburg Area High School JROTC Color Guard presented the colors during The Lake Heritage Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday. Pictured, from left, are: Cadet Sergeant First Class Guage Wetzel, Cadet Captain Alex Reynolds, Cadet Sergeant First Class Cade Bassera, and Cadet Sergeant First Class Aiden Jumper.
The Rev. Richard Ginnevar, left, said the invocation at the Lake Heritage Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday. The Gettysburg Area High School JROTC Color Guard presented the colors. Pictured, from left, are: Cadet Sergeant First Class Guage Wetzel, Cadet Captain Alex Reynolds, Cadet Sergeant First Class Cade Bassera, and Cadet Sergeant First Class Aiden Jumper.
Americans owe fallen heroes “the highest regard, respect and honor,” United States Air Force Brigadier General (retired) Kevin Jacobsen told a crowd gathered Sunday at Lake Heritage’s Memorial Day Observance.
Jacobsen served in the Air Force for 34 years. During that time, 15 members of his unit did not make it home to their loved ones. Jacobsen was often tasked with greeting those families at Dover Air Force Base.
