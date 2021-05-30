Americans owe fallen heroes “the highest regard, respect and honor,” United States Air Force Brigadier General (retired) Kevin Jacobsen told a crowd gathered Sunday at Lake Heritage’s Memorial Day Observance.

Jacobsen served in the Air Force for 34 years. During that time, 15 members of his unit did not make it home to their loved ones. Jacobsen was often tasked with greeting those families at Dover Air Force Base.

