During the March 9 Carroll Valley Borough Council meeting, residents living behind Ski Liberty mountain shared complaints about the inability to obtain high speed internet.
This has been especially frustrating for families with children who access their schooling online. Dave Hazlett, borough manager, said he’s been trying to get Comcast to provide such service but he continues to be unsuccessful but will keep trying to solve the problem.
