Limiting signs placed on sidewalk could help assure clear passage for pedestrians, officials said Monday during a Gettysburg Borough Council workshop session.
Confining sandwich-boards, merchandise, and displays to the first three feet out from buildings’ facades would “help a lot” with both pedestrian traffic and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
Items in the three-foot zone would also have to be at least five feet from other obstructions such as poles or steps, she said as council members discussed potential changes to the sidewalk ordinance.
In historic Gettysburg, five feet roughly equals “one hoop skirt,” Marshall joked.
No decisions were finalized, but members appeared to reach a consensus in favor of prohibiting placement of any items in “wells” that surround streetside trees.
Members reached no consensus about how to address sidewalks heaved up by tree roots.
Property owners are responsible for the cost of repairs, but both the property owner and borough could potentially be sued over tripping hazards, officials said.
It is difficult to find contractors willing to do small jobs and difficult for homeowners to satisfy required specifications if they do the work themselves, Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said.
In other business, members appeared to support a request that American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., be excluded from a proposal to re-evaluate the zoning of some properties where the current Tourist-Commercial designation does not seem to fit. Examples include dozens of homes in Colt Park near Steinwehr Avenue or WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Local attorney Bernie Yannetti made the request on behalf of the post, saying it’s necessary to keep the current zoning in case the property should ever need to be sold.
Retrofitting the facility for residential use or demolishing it would be financially prohibitive, and a residential use would not be attractive across the street from the Gettysburg Municipal Authority sewage treatment plant, Yannetti said.
