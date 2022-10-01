Limiting signs placed on sidewalk could help assure clear passage for pedestrians, officials said Monday during a Gettysburg Borough Council workshop session.

Confining sandwich-boards, merchandise, and displays to the first three feet out from buildings’ facades would “help a lot” with both pedestrian traffic and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.