In a decision announced this week, the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) has found on behalf of former Gettysburg Police Officer Michael Carricato and Teamsters Local Union No. 76, the union that represents the borough’s police officers.
The borough has been ordered to immediately meet with representatives of the union to come to an agreement on compensation owed to Carricato, according to the order handed down Aug. 4 by PLRB. Based on the conclusions made by the PLRB, the borough could be forced to issue nearly $168,000 in back pay, plus interest and other compensation to Carricato.
The borough also incurred tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to fight this decision.
Included in the decision against the borough related to the Carricato case the PLRB order reads:
• The Borough has committed an independent unfair labor practice within the meaning of Section 6(1)(a) of the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act (PLRA)
• The Borough has committed independent and derivative unfair labor practices within the meaning of Section 6(1)(e) of the PLRA.
As part of the decision, the borough is ordered to:
• Cease and desist from interfering, restraining or coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed in the PLRA and Act 111.
• Cease and desist from refusing to bargain collectively in good faith with an employee representative which is the exclusive representative of employees in an appropriate unit, including but not limited to the discussing of grievances with the exclusive representative.
In direct regard to the monies owed to Carricato, the PLRB has ordered the borough to:
• Immediately meet in person with Union representatives and exchanged (sic) information as directed in the body of this Decision and Order and negotiate a backpay resolution for Carricato under the Darby Award. The backpay period is defined as November 14, 2017, through June 22, 2020. The Borough’s ultimate implementation of the Award is contingent upon the Union’s provision of any and all economic value of interim employer paid wages, benefits, insurances, and commuting costs.
• Immediately calculate and pay Carricato for .5 hours of overtime every 2-week pay period, to the extent not done so, throughout the backpay period;
• Immediately calculate and pay Carricato backpay wages Carricato would have received from the Borough including wage increases, leveling pay, and longevity pay, during the backpay period;
• Immediately calculate and pay Carricato average overtime using the averages provided in this Decision and Order throughout the backpay period;
• Immediately calculate and pay Carricato the pension contribution that the Borough would have made on behalf of Carricato throughout the backpay period;
• Immediately calculate and pay Carricato medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance premiums that the Borough would have paid on behalf of Carricato during the backpay period in excess of the interim employer(s) payments for those benefits, once the Borough receives the information from the Union regarding the value of those benefits, and pay Carricato’s out-of-pocket expenses for health costs and co-pays exceeding those costs while under the Borough’s health insurance;
• Immediately calculate and pay back Carricato for improper offsets taken for Carricato’s earnings with other employers after his reinstatement on June 22, 2020;
• Immediately calculate and pay back Carricato any offsets the Borough took for taxable interest that Carricato earned from personal and/or investment accounts;
• Immediately calculate and pay back Carricato any offsets taken by the Borough for travel, lodging, and meal reimbursements to Carricato by interim employers;
• Immediately pay Carricato quantifiable commuting costs for interim employment commuting to Philadelphia less Carricato’s commuting costs to the Borough after the Union provides that information to the Borough;
• Immediately calculate and pay Carricato interest at the rate of 6% per annum on any and all backpay including the value of benefits, wages and insurances and monies already paid, less offsets during the backpay period. The interest period runs from November 14, 2017, until the date Carricato is paid in the future. The Borough does not have to pay interest on the money it has already paid Carricato after the date of payment of that money;
• Once a final backpay amount is settled upon between the parties, that amount will be divided by two week pay periods throughout the backpay period for purposes of determining withholdings instead of taxing Carricato on a lump sum;
• Post a copy of this decision and order within five (5) days from the effective date hereof in a conspicuous place readily accessible to its employees and have the same remain so posted for a period of ten (10) consecutive days.
The borough has 20 days to appeal this decision to the full PLRB.
Several requests for comments on the PLRB decision directed towards borough leadership and all elected borough officials went unanswered. Emails were sent to Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable, Gettysburg Borough Mayor Rita C. Frealing and all borough council members.
Background
Articles previously published by the Gettysburg Times provide background information.
Carricato was terminated during what was previously legally decided to be a flawed Loudermill Hearing initiated by the borough. As defined by the United States Legal Code, Loudermill Hearing rights include a written or oral notice regarding why a person is being fired. Specific evidence to any charges against the person must be given, and a pre-termination hearing is also necessary so the employee can respond to the charges made against him or her.
The Loudermill Hearing was held in 2017 at the Gettysburg Borough Hall with Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable, former Gettysburg Borough Mayor Ted Streeter, Officer Michael Carricato and Ed Thompson, president of Teamsters Local 776.
According to Thompson, he told all in attendance the hearing was not following proper legal procedures and policies.
“I told Gable immediately that they were conducting this hearing improperly and it was going to come back to haunt them,” said Thompson. I have been through many of these hearings, and I knew they were conducting it improperly. I voiced my objections to assure my client’s rights were protected but also to attempt to protect the taxpayers in Gettysburg who will now be footing this bill,” stated Thompson.
During the hearing, former mayor Streeter told Carricato and Thompson the borough was following the advice of its labor attorney to terminate Carricato.
“If what then Mayor Streeter said during the Loudermill Hearing is correct and the borough was following the advice of the labor attorney to the letter they must have been given very bad advice,” said Thompson.
Thompson maintains if Gable had listened to his advice on this matter, it likely would have ended with no further expense to the borough.
Following the Loudermill hearing an arbitration hearing regarding Carricato’s termination was held.
The arbitrator ruled in favor of the union and Carricato stating his right to due process was violated by the manner in which the Loudermill Hearing was conducted.
According to Thompson, one week prior to the arbitration hearing he reached out to Gable and offered to accept $12,000 to solve the situation but Gable refused.
Thompson has stated he knew Gable’s actions during the Loudermill Hearing had put the borough in severe legal and financial jeopardy and he was looking out for the future of his officers in the borough police department and borough taxpayers.
In a previous interview Thompson stated the union wanted to settle this issue as quickly and inexpensively as possible. According to Thompson, the union has incurred tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.
“Almost immediately Gable declined my settlement $12,000 settlement offer and he told me that the borough was tired of paying bad employees to go away. I wonder what borough taxpayers are thinking now that the cost of these issues is on their backs to the tune of hundreds of thousands in court fees, attorney fees and now a six-figure settlement number that the borough will eventually be forced to pay to former officer Carricato,” said Thompson.
Gable has since confirmed the $12,000 settlement offer was made by Thompson and it was rejected.
~ A copy of the 23-page decision from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board is posted on the Gettysburg Times website.
