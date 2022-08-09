Carricato

In a decision announced this week, the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) has found on behalf of former Gettysburg Police Officer Michael Carricato and Teamsters Local Union No. 76, the union that represents the borough’s police officers.

The borough has been ordered to immediately meet with representatives of the union to come to an agreement on compensation owed to Carricato, according to the order handed down Aug. 4 by PLRB. Based on the conclusions made by the PLRB, the borough could be forced to issue nearly $168,000 in back pay, plus interest and other compensation to Carricato.

