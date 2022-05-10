The Gettysburg Eagle Riders are holding a Roll & Rock fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the Gettysburg Community Theatre’s (GCT) Penguin Project, a theater program dedicated to children with special needs.
The event, which is $15 for advance tickets and $20 at the gate, offers breakfast, a motorcycle ride, and an afterparty, said Dave Heflin, event organizer.
“When you buy a ticket, it includes the ride and afterparty,” Heflin said, noting breakfast is $7 a person for a buffet at 9 a.m. at the Gettysburg Eagles #1562, 61 N. Fifth St., Gettysburg.
Registration starts at 10 a.m., and kickstands are up to start the ride at 11 a.m., according to Heflin. The ride starts at the Gettysburg Eagles #1562 and ends at 2555 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg.
The afterparty, which starts at 3 p.m., will have live music, a Chinese auction, a gun raffle, and more.
Free admission will be granted for Gettysburg Community Theatre’s students and Penguin Project participants, Heflin said. Unless associated with those programs, attendees must be 21 years old and above, according to Heflin.
Children as part of The Penguin Project perform a modified version of a Broadway musical once a year, said Chad-Alan Carr, founding executive and artistic director of GCT.
“These productions are unique, however, because all the roles are filled by young artists with developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and other neurological disorders,” Carr said.
“They are joined on stage by a dedicated group of ‘peer mentors,’ children the same age without disabilities who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through four months of rehearsals and through the final performance. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap a child’s ability to participate in life’s experiences.”
The Penguin Project, which was established in 2004, has evolved into a national program that provides a supportive environment for children with disabilities to explore their imaginative talents, according to Carr.
Heflin, who has relatives with autism, said he has seen his family care for and treat them like any other peson.
“This fundraiser is important to me because of the kids. That holds a special place in my heart and for all Eagle riders. We love doing fundraisers for the kids,” Heflin said.
Heflin said he is hoping to raise at least $10,000. Once they raise the amount at the fundraiser, the Gettysburg Eagle Riders could decide to match it, according to Heflin.
The funds will be used to cover production costs, including royalties, costumes, microphones, and special needs staffing for the GCT’s Penguin Project, Carr said.
Over the last five to six years, Heflin estimates the Gettysburg Eagle Riders has raised $40,000 to $60,000 to support the community, not including donations to sports’ programs.
“We love doing it,” Heflin said. “That is why we do these fundraisers.”
If interested in purchasing tickets or donating, Heflin can be reached at 717-462-8174. Tickets also can be purchased from Carr or any Eagle rider.
The event is sponsored in part by the Monterey Pass Chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of PA.
