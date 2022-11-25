A recent presentation on Bermudian Springs students’ test results from 2021-22 Pennsylvania System of School Assessments (PSSA) and Keystone exams showed some areas “to celebrate” and others “to dig in and get better,” officials said.
Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers explained how “this is one piece of data” following a pandemic that presented “the most challenging years within education for staff and students.”
“We, as a school district, have a lot to be proud of,” Myers said at a November meeting.
Third, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grades exceeded 2021 records in English Language Arts (ELA). Fourth grade was the only class to see a decrease in the subject going from 52.4 in 2021 to 39.6 in 2022, according to Myers.
Fourth grade will be an area “we need to dig into a little further,” Myers said.
Bermudian Springs School Board member Jennifer Goldhahn said she noticed fifth grade “is just barely above the state average.”
“These scores, even in 2021, reflect the learning lost from COVID,” Goldhahn said.
Myers pointed out the state is reporting a decline in overall ELA performance.
“The reality is everyone suffered from some learning lost during the pandemic, but what we want to see is that we are making those gains back,” said Myers.
In math, Myers said the state recorded an overall increase in performance in the subject.
Third, fifth, sixth, and seventh grades were higher than the state average and all grades saw increases from 2021, according to Myers.
“Third grade exceeded pre-pandemic levels in math,” Myers said.
With science, fourth and eighth grades increased from 2021, according to Myers.
In comparing the Keystone exams, English and algebra results were higher than the state average, while biology was slightly lower than the state average by 1.6, Myers said.
Some ways the district has supported students and responded to the data at the elementary level includes “reorganization and alignment of math/ELA curriculum to state standards,” “common, collaborative, and additional planning time for teachers,” “increased focus on mathematics and student engagement,” and “quarterly data team meetings with administration and specialists.”
At the middle school level, the district has increased instructional time in the schedule for all subject areas, reorganized and aligned math/ELA curriculum to state standards, and added student goal setting.
Additionally, the district has responded to the data at the high school level by continuing access to tutoring for all students, biology bootcamp being offered in person and online for students to take before the biology Keystone, ongoing review of the Keystone biology vocabulary, and summer school.
“This is just a snippet,” Myers said. “There is a tremendous amount of information to sift through.”
