New Oxford resident Diane Baugher was surprised to see so many familiar faces at a blood drive held in her honor Friday with the purpose of replenishing the local supply.
The goal was to bring back the supply Baugher has needed for blood transfusions during her battle against cancer, she said.
In January, Baugher was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after getting COVID-19 and battling myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) for six years this December.
“It’s just touching my heart to know they are giving of their time and giving back in my honor,” Baugher said Friday. “It makes me feel so special and blessed because I get a lot of transfusions at Hershey.”
Since having cancer, Baugher said her body is “using blood pretty fast.”
Baugher said she has undergone infused chemotherapy and oral chemotherapy at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
“Everybody has treated me like I am royalty there,” Baugher added. “They are so amazing.”
This was the first ever blood drive held at the National Apple Museum at Biglerville, just a day before the National Apple Harvest Festival.
Her sisters, Karen Miller of Spring Grove and Joanne Garner of Biglerville, have volunteered at the museum. All three sisters have fond memories together at the National Apple Harvest Festival, where they made syrup for the pancake stand.
Miller and Garner wanted to do something special for their sister and thought the blood drive would be a great way to replenish the blood she used. They also partnered with Fayetteville resident Beverly Rudisill, who serves on the board at the National Apple Museum.
“The best part is knowing the blood will help people stay alive like Diane,” Miller said. “Without that blood donated, she wouldn’t be here.”
The blood drive had a “full schedule” of 38 people throughout the day, said Rick Pope, regional manager for York and Adams counties at Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.
“This has been fantastic,” Pope said. “We are pleasantly surprised with how the donors have come out in support.”
Pope said the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank differs from the American Red Cross because the donated blood “stays locally.”
Pope said donations have been “down across the region.”
“If you have an hour of your time, please consider coming out and donating. Every pint of blood we collect can save three local lives,” Pope said.
One of the donors, Susan Davidson of Manchester, Md., made the trip to Biglerville to give back in Baugher’s honor.
“I know she has been through a mighty struggle,” Davidson said. “This is my tiny little part to help out.”
Davidson has been good friends with Baugher for nearly five decades.
“She’s a wonderful person going through a hard time right now,” Davidson added.
Baugher said she was “still in awe” and “overwhelmed with joy” by seeing classmates from school and many old friends.
“I’m eternally grateful for people to give up their time to do this,” Baugher said. “They are going to save lives.”
