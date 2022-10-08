Two broadband meetings set for Oct. 20 are designed to obtain public input.
Adams is partnering with neighboring Franklin County to bring affordable, high-speed internet to communities in the southcentral region, officials said.
In July, commissioners accepted a bid from Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study. The cost is not to exceed $100,995. The cost will be divided equally with Franklin County.
Design Nine will hold “a series of meetings to gather input from local stakeholders in both counties” on Oct. 20, according to a county release issued Thursday.
The meetings are set for 2 p.m. at the Adams Economic Alliance, 1300 Proline Place, Gettysburg, and 6 p.m. at Biglerville High School, 161 N. Main St., Biglerville.
People are encouraged to attend one of the meetings being held by the county’s technology consultant.
“The goal for these consultant meetings is to garner input from the local community to gage how internet service is utilized, and where service is lacking,” the release reads.
In September, commissioners established a broadband community advisory task force that will work with Design Nine to complete a countywide assessment.
The input from these meetings “will assist the county task force in identifying how to best serve those areas in need and what technology is best suited to meet those needs,” the release reads.
“Residents, local officials, business representatives and anyone concerned about broadband access are encouraged to attend one of these two very important public meetings. Your input is necessary to ensure that broadband access is provided where it is needed,” according to the release.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” according to the release.
Additionally, the study will provide an analysis on the types of technology that could be needed to offer “acceptable levels of service in unserved and underserved areas of the county,” the release reads.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said he believes “affordable broadband high-speed internet is critical infrastructure in today’s world and is essential for the long-term viability and livability of the county.”
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin also noted “reliable access is a quality-of-life issue, necessary for remote learning and medical access as well as economic development and stability.”
Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals,” according to officials.
When commissioners received five bids for the broadband feasibility study in May, Cumberland County decided to step out of the proposal, which called for a change in scope. Commissioners later rejected all five bids after Cumberland County stepped away from the plan.
The county considered some of the original bids and later reached out to bidders in partnership with Franklin County.
If grant funding does not come through, the study is an eligible use of the $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Members of the advisory task force include: Isaac Bucher, co-owner of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium; Gavin Foster, associate vice president for information technology at Gettysburg College; Yeimi Gagliardi, health educator at WellSpan Health; Danijel Lolic, vice president of operations at Rice Fruit Company; George Mauser, vice chair of the Straban Township Planning Commission; Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Destination Gettysburg; and Megan Shreve, CEO at South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).
Marty Qually will serve as an ex-officio member of the task force. Bucher was appointed chair, and Mauser vice-chair of the task force. All members will serve on the task force for a two-year period.
