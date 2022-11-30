Charges against one woman were withdrawn and a different woman is now accused of leading police on an August vehicular chase in Littlestown.
Charges against Danyell Wilson, 35, of Nottingham, Md., were withdrawn in late October. Charges were filed Monday against Ieasha Tate, 30, of Middle River, Md., according to a magisterial docket and court records.
Pieces of mail found in a vehicle were allegedly addressed to Tate, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Littlestown Borough Police Officer Alexander Columbis.
Tate, who was being held without bond in Harford County, Maryland, appeared in court there Tuesday on a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania charge, according to the Maryland Judiciary’s website. A bond review hearing is scheduled for today, Nov. 30, at 1:30 p.m.
About 4:28 p.m. on Aug. 5, Columbis was advised to “be on the lookout” for a white Land Rover SUV with a particular Maryland license plate number, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle was “last seen heading south toward Littlestown” on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) and was being sought in connection with “a recent retail theft investigation conducted by Pennsylvania State Police,” according to the affidavit.
At North Queen Street (also Pa. Route 97) and Columbus Avenue, Columbis saw a vehicle matching the description headed south, according to the affidavit.
Columbis followed the vehicle into a Royal Farms parking lot near the intersection, where the vehicle stopped near gas pumps after he activated his emergency lights and sounded his siren “several times,” according to the affidavit.
A passenger exited the vehicle but got back inside when ordered to, though she allegedly initially argued she did not have to because she was “not with” the driver, according to the affidavit.
When Columbis asked the driver and passenger for identification, the driver allegedly appeared “to search through her wallet,” and “looked up from her wallet, took her foot off the brake pedal and sped out of the parking lot driving south on North Queen Street,” according to the affidavit.
The officer reported by radio he was in pursuit, and with lights and siren on, followed the vehicle and saw it “approaching heavy traffic on North Queen,” where it allegedly “passed at least two vehicles by driving into the northbound lane towards oncoming traffic in a no passing zone,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle then allegedly “swerved back into the southbound lane and did pass at least three vehicles on the right-hand side by entering the clearly marked designated parking lane,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle allegedly continued south through the intersection of Queen and King streets, with pedestrians present, at an estimated speed of 50 mph, according to the affidavit.
Farther south on Route 97, Columbis saw what he “believed to be the fleeing vehicle turn east onto Bollinger Road,” but quickly learned it was not the same vehicle, and terminated the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Adams County emergency dispatchers responded with information they had “just taken a call in the area of Lumber Street near Craftway Drive” in Littlestown, where a white SUV struck a stop sign, according to the affidavit.
Police went to the location, where they were told “by bystanders” that a white SUV ran over the stop sign and into the yard of a residence, according to the affidavit.
As police patrolled the area without finding the vehicle, Columbis went to Lumber and Craftway and found a stop sign on a post with other street signs lying damaged on the ground along with vehicle debris, according to the affidavit. He also saw some 50 feet of skid marks on the road and approximately 200 feet of tire tracks in a yard, according to the affidavit.
While there, Columbis spoke with a person who claimed a white SUV passed her on the left “at a high rate of speed” before it struck the sign and entered the yard, according to the affidavit.
About 8:10 p.m., Columbis found the vehicle parked and unoccupied behind the pool at Littlestown Community Park, according to the affidavit. Its front end was damaged and its undercarriage was allegedly missing pieces that matched debris found at the stop sign crash scene, according to the affidavit.
Found in the vehicle were “several new retail clothing items from various stores” plus store receipts, $500 in cash, and two pieces of mail allegedly addressed to Tate, according to the affidavit.
Tate’s Maryland driver license photo allegedly matched security images “from the initial theft incident” and allegedly “match exactly the person who I observed to be driving the Land Rover that fled on Aug. 5,” according to the affidavit.
Columbis asked that a warrant be issued for Tate.
Charges against her include a felony count of fleeing an officer, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, and summary counts of reckless driving, failing to report an accident, unsafe passing, driving left of center, and passing when prohibited, according to a magisterial docket.
The vehicle was registered to an automobile leasing and rental firm in Linthicum, Md., according to the affidavit.
According to the previous affidavit filed by Columbis in August, the vehicle was leased to Wilson, whose driver license photo allegedly matched the person seen driving the fleeing Land Rover.
Dockets for Wilson and Tate list the same incident number and date.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg went to the Old Navy store at the Outlet Shoppes of Gettysburg about 4:59 p.m. Aug. 5, some 30 minutes after a retail theft, according to a PSP release. The suspects allegedly “fled the store in a white Land Rover SUV,” according to state police.
The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg are along Baltimore Pike near U.S. Route 15 in Mount Joy Township, about 6.5 miles from Littlestown.
