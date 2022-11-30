Charges against one woman were withdrawn and a different woman is now accused of leading police on an August vehicular chase in Littlestown.

Charges against Danyell Wilson, 35, of Nottingham, Md., were withdrawn in late October. Charges were filed Monday against Ieasha Tate, 30, of Middle River, Md., according to a magisterial docket and court records.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.