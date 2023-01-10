Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Jasmine Vought was reported missing after she and another girl allegedly “ran away” from Hoffman Homes for Youth about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, according to the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page. The post included Vought's photograph.
Hoffman Homes is a residential facility near Littlestown.
The other girl has been located, a PSP spokesperson said Tuesday.
Anyone with information can call PSP at 717-334-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057, according to a post on the latter’s Facebook page.
PSP also sought Vought in November after she was reported missing from Hoffman Homes, which is at 815 Orphanage Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.