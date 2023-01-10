Jasmine Vought

Vought

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jasmine Vought was reported missing after she and another girl allegedly “ran away” from Hoffman Homes for Youth about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, according to the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page. The post included Vought's photograph.

 

