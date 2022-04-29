Bermudian Springs Eagle Singers, under the direction of Matt Carlson, will perform Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m., at the Historic Rock Chapel Methodist Church, 4730 Oxford Road, York Springs.
The group will perform a variety of sacred and secular music, including modern choral settings of Shakespeare texts, African-American spirituals, religious songs, and pop favorites, according to a release.
The event will serve as the kick-off for restoration of the church’s bell tower and cemetery improvements. A free will offering will be taken.
About the church
Located one mile north of Heidlersburg, the cornerstone of Rock Chapel, the first Methodist Episcopal Church in Adams County, was laid in 1773, but the chapel was not completed until 1776 due to lack of funds. The structure was used as a sheep fold in the interim, the release reads.
During the Civil War, when Gen. Ewell’s Confederate troops camped at Heidlersburg (formerly Starrytown), blankets from the Heike’s Woolen Mill were hidden in the attic of the chapel in order to protect them from confiscation by the Confederates.
From 1815 until 1849, the congregation was large. Revivals were frequent and extensive. The circuit of which Rock Chapel was a part extended from Waynesboro to York, encompassing about 40 congregations. Rock Chapel had more members, with the exception of Gettysburg, than any other on the circuit.
The chapel was rebuilt in 1849, by Jacob A. Myers at a cost of $800. A still-existing graveyard was established during this time and was known as “God’s Acre.” By the turn of the century and as years passed and populations shifted, the congregation dwindled. The membership was three in 1967 and the church was officially closed in 1982. It is currently under the care of York Springs United Methodist Church. Annual events, such as a hymn sing in June, a heritage service the second Sunday in September, and Christmas Eve Candlelight service, are held there. The church is available for tours and weddings.
Rock Chapel is the oldest United Methodist Church West of the Susquehanna and is recognized by the state as a historical site. In 2021, the church went through some major interior renovations, but remains much like it was originally.
