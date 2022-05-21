Gettysburg’s oldest church building and a military museum were among honorees as the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB) presented preservation awards Wednesday for projects undertaken between 2018 and 2021.
The awards are normally presented annually, but several years were combined because the coronavirus prevented ceremonies some years.
An honorable mention marked the 200th anniversary of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, 53 E. Middle St., which is owned by Historic Gettysburg Adams County.
Built in 1822 as a Methodist Episcopal church, making it the oldest existing house of worship in the borough, the structure was later acquired by the GAR, a group organized by Union veterans of the Civil War, HARB member Brandon Stone said.
Also presented during a ceremony prior to a regular HARB meeting at the borough hall were three certificates of exceptional merit.
In the preservation category, Peter Sheads received the certificate for a house at 331 Buford Ave., which contains S&S Sutler, a provider of Civil War period attire and gear.
In the new commercial construction category, L and SW Enterprises was honored for the Lomas Center nonprofit museum and education center in a former factory at 50 Mayor Alley.
In the rehabilitation category, Ian and Ashley Miller were recognized for restoration of a garage and residential space at 105 E. Middle St.
Also in the rehabilitation category, Kevin McCready received a certificate of merit for work at 122 Chambersburg St.
Certificates of merit were awarded in the restoration category. Honorees and project locations were: Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St.; Adams County Courthouse, 111 Baltimore St.; Thomas Daniel Ltd. and Brian Coleman, 135 Buford Ave.; and Ronald Nicodemus, 125 N. Stratton St.
In the new commercial construction category, Adams County received an honorable mention for the Mercy House Recovery Center, 45 W. High St.
Honorable mentions were awarded in the restoration category. Honorees and project locations were: Starbucks, 1 Lincoln Square; Lois Edwards, 303 S. Washington St.; Jordan Chiaruttini, 211 S. Washington St.; Ed Steinour, 39 Water St.; Michael Hane, 301 Baltimore St.; William Bixler, 251 Court Alley; Ernie Kranius, 50 Chambersburg St.; L and SW Enterprises, 49 Steinwehr Ave.; Susan Saum-Wicklein, 55 Steinwehr Ave.; and SPG Capital, 128 Chambersburg St.
