This year’s Friends of the Adams County Library System Summer Book Sale Bonanza begins Thursday, and continues Friday and Saturday.
With all proceeds benefitting the library system’s programs, merchandise also includes CDs, DVDs, albums, puzzles, and sheet music.
Every child who attends will receive five free books, and teachers can choose up to 15 free books on Friday.
The annual event runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road. Saturday will feature a bag sale. Each bag of books is $5, but anyone who buys two bags gets a third one free. Bags are provided.
Friends of the New Oxford Library will sponsor the Food Adventures truck on site Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.