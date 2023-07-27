Book Bonanza begins
Volunteers prepare for this year’s Friends of the Adams County Library System Summer Book Sale Bonanza, which opens Thursday, and continues Friday and Saturday, were, from left, Catherine Dischner, Dick Struble, Michele DeLacy, Carolyn Greaney, and Caston Stewart, who is a student at Franklin Township Elementary School. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

This year’s Friends of the Adams County Library System Summer Book Sale Bonanza begins Thursday, and continues Friday and Saturday.

With all proceeds benefitting the library system’s programs, merchandise also includes CDs, DVDs, albums, puzzles, and sheet music.

 

