Biglerville’s sewer and water authority and borough council took additional steps Tuesday toward replacing key infrastructure components.
Council President Neil Ecker said he hopes a “perfect storm of success” might enable completion of repaving York Street and installing water mains on East York Street by next spring.
Borough Engineer Tim Knoebel of KPI Technology said the project’s timeline would likely be advanced if pipes are purchased in advance.
Expenditure of approximately $250,000 to have the pipes on hand would enable the borough to save “months, months, months,” Knoebel said.
But Knoebel also said state grants and loans will not reimburse a municipality for costs already incurred, so advance purchase cannot occur prior to receiving a response this fall on applications being submitted soon.
The borough is applying for a $321,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and a loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for the balance of the cost, estimated to total about $2 million.
While the council hopes to avoid a water rate increase to pay off the loan, either that or a tax millage rate hike could prove necessary, said Ecker.
“We haven’t raised the millage rate in a long time,” he said.
The authority and borough council also approved expenditure of nearly $132,000 for sewer replacement work thus far by Guyer Brothers of New Enterprise, Pa.
With approximately half the replacements installed, it is hoped the project will be completed in July.
In a borough-wide project, requiring businesses and homeowners to install backflow devices to prevent water contamination, the council learned progress is being made. Roughly half of the businesses have completed installations. Of the 54 still not in compliance, 23 have been granted an extension because they could not secure the services of plumbers.
The council decided to approach homeowners sequentially by dividing the borough into five sections. Letters will soon be sent to the first area with a timeline for completion.
According to the municipal authority, installation and inspection in businesses have averaged about $800. Handy homeowners may be able to do their own installations, but an inspection will still be required.
Also, the council approved renegotiating an agreement to share an emergency generator and water supply with Arendtsville, and renewing the borough’s internet contract with Comcast for a 10-year period.
The council also approved a revised purchase order policy, and Police Chief Craig Hartley say continuation of an agreement with the Upper Adams School District to provide services on an “as needed” basis.
