The Upper Adams School Board is seeking a new member.
A vacancy resulted from the recent death of member Bruce Hollabaugh.
Tuesday’s board meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of Hollabaugh.
President Tom Wilson said Hollabaugh “tragically and suddenly passed this weekend” and asked everyone to keep Hollabaugh’s family in mind.
The board is legally required to fill the vacancy within 30 days, Wilson said.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 31, according to information posted on the homepage of the district’s website, www.upperadams.org.
An application form is available via the website, or a printed copy can be obtained at the district office or by emailing c.bretzman@upperadams.org
The board plans to interview applicants during a committee meeting set for 6:30 p.m. April 5, in the board room at Biglerville High School (BHS). The board will likely elect a new member during a special business meeting after the committee meeting, Wilson said.
The person selected will only serve until the next school board election, said Wilson.
Hollabaugh, who was 41 when he died Sunday following a medical emergency, joined the board in December 2020. Board members elected him to succeed member Elaine Jones, who resigned after serving since 2005. Hollabaugh, a BHS graduate, was elected in his own right last November.
