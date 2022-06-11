After neighbors raised concerns, Cumberland Township officials put the brakes on a proposed 112-unit apartment complex at the former Gettysburg Country Club.
Saying more time is needed for review, planning commission members voted without dissent Thursday to table the proposal.
“This is a major project for our township. We really need to look hard at this,” commission member Barbara Underwood said.
Further discussion is planned during the commission’s next meeting at 7 p.m. on July 14 at the township building at 1370 Fairfield Road.
Final approval is up to the township supervisors, to whom the planning commission is to make a non-binding recommendation.
The site includes the former clubhouse as well as a swimming pool and tennis courts at Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30) and Country Club Lane.
“You would not want this done in your neighborhood,” Old Mill Road resident and real estate agent Barb Zimmerman said.
She was one of about eight people to speak during the meeting’s public comment portion.
“Our lifestyle will never be the same,” Zimmerman said.
Turning to the developer’s representatives, she said, “I’m begging you” to “go someplace else.”
Another woman said she moved here to escape “Northern Virginia chaos” caused by “more and more sprawl.”
Developer Martin K.P. Hill acquired the club’s property after it went bankrupt and sold most of it, about 90 acres, to the Conservation Fund, which donated it to the National Park Service (NPS), said Bob Sharrah of the Sharrah Design Group in Gettysburg.
Plans for the remaining 14.5 acres call for eight buildings and a density of 8.2 units per acre, below the ordinance’s limit of 12, Sharrah said. A building housing the Gettysburg Day Spa would be retained, he said.
Three of the new buildings would be one-story, four two-story, and one three-story, with none reaching more than 35 feet above the site’s average ground elevation, Sharrah said. The township ordinance would permit buildings up to 45 feet tall, but the height specification was negotiated with the NPS, he said.
Potential stormwater effects on the neighboring NPS land are among issues about which commission members said they want to hear more.
Plans would “go above the call of duty” by reducing the “rate and volume” of runoff, said Sharrah.
Gettysburg National Military Park Chief of Resource Management Zach Bolitho said park authorities would like to meet with the developer to learn more.
Traffic safety, including for bicyclists and pedestrians, “is one of my major concerns,” especially given the narrowness of Chambersburg Road’s berm, commission Vice President Stephen Tallman said. A permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has not yet been obtained, Sharrah said.
Traffic is already a problem on Country Club Lane, where resident Laura Mares said she walks with children.
“I’m very opposed” to the project, said Mares.
She and others also expressed concern about potential loss of historically valuable aspects of the site, including what she described as an undisturbed pasture area. Much of the site has been affected by previous construction and grading, so “I can’t imagine there’s a lot left intact,” Sharrah said.
“Confederate brigades advanced and retreated” on the site “during an attack on the Union positions on McPherson and Seminary ridges” during the Battle of Gettysburg, according to an NPS release.
Commission members agreed not to waive the requirement of a fence around basins where water could accumulate to a depth of four or more feet. Sewers would be provided by Cumberland Township Authority and water by Gettysburg Municipal Authority, but details are not final yet.
