A worker died Tuesday after falling into a bean hopper at Hanover Foods in Penn Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
The 59-year-old man’s name had not been released as of Tuesday evening.
Witnesses said the man was found in the hopper about 2:40 a.m., but “it is not known how long the employee had been in the hopper,” according to a news release.
Employees were able to remove the man from the hopper, after which witnesses said he “was conscious and standing upright and attempting to walk initially,” according to the release.
“He soon lost consciousness after that, however, and emergency life-saving measures were taken” but “the employee did not respond, and by 3:52 a.m., death was pronounced,” according to the release.
The death occurred at 1550 York St. (Pa. Route 116), about 1.5 miles of the Hanover borough border.
An autopsy was planned this morning, Wednesday, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
Penn Township police and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating, according to the release.
