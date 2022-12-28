There were no surprises this month when a trio of municipalities in the northern tier of Adams County each adopted their spending plans for 2023.
The finalized budgets for the Borough of York Springs and Latimore and Huntington townships were each passed without tax hikes. Huntington does not impose a real estate levy, Latimore has not hiked taxes in two decades, and York Springs is holding the line, despite approving generous raises for staff.
“Everything is the same that it’s been for 23 years,” Latimore Township Supervisor Chairman Dan Worley said following his three-member board’s unanimous vote Dec. 12.
The municipality’s real estate tax will remain 0.63 mills. Otherwise, the township’s primary revenue generators include earned income and occupational taxes, as well as a per capita levy. No changes have been made to those rates since the taxes were implemented in the late 1990s.
York Springs
A final 2023 budget totaling $187,730 for the Borough of York Springs features six-percent raises for municipal staff. The raises were approved unanimously during the borough’s monthly business meeting Dec. 20, following a 15-minute closed door executive session.
According to officials, the raise – for Secretary Catherine Jonet and Sewage Enforcement Officer Kevin Beaverson – will be split evenly between the borough and the York Springs Municipal Authority.
The borough received an additional $2,484 from Adams County for its COVID relief fund. Altogether, the municipality has about $37,000 in federal pandemic dollars.
So far, the five-member borough council has authorized one-time stipends for staff and approved a handful of donations.
Mayor Nina Tipler suggested contributing toward the Northern Adams Regional Emergency Management Agency (NAREMA), a group of seven municipalities in the northern part of the county that is budgeting for a truck.
Conceptually, the vehicle would be used during disasters and emergency situations.
“Any time there is a major catastrophe, we will share responsibilities,” said Tipler. She noted that the initial cost of the vehicle is $11,000, although an additional $6,000 is necessary for special equipment.
Despite concerns about the validity of the organization, the board was unanimous in approving a one-time donation of $3,000 for the truck. The money will be allocated from the borough’s pandemic fund.
“When I was fire chief, I never heard of them,” said Councilman Jamie Griffie.
Tipler acknowledged that NAREMA is relatively new and has been meeting quarterly.
She explained that municipalities will be responsible for a $400 annual contribution moving forward. Other members of the consortium include the Borough of Biglerville as well as Huntington, Tyrone, Butler, Menallen and Franklin townships.
The original American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges affiliated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Strings are attached to the relief money.
Huntington
Huntington Township is continuing its long-time practice of not imposing a real estate tax, after supervisors unanimously adopted a $512,000 budget Dec. 8.
With no property levy, the township is projecting $355,000 in earned income tax revenue for 2023.
“We get most of our income through the earned income tax, so the money is coming to you,” township Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds told officials during their monthly business meeting.
Secretary Patricia Davis believes the budgetary figures indicate that “most people in the township are working.”
According to officials, approximately 2,369 residents live in the rural municipality. The township’s earned income tax rate is 1.7 percent.
“The tax rates will remain the same as 2022,” said Chairman Paul Guise.
Otherwise, the township is anticipating $167,927 from the state in liquid fuels reimbursements. Payroll for staff is $149,000.
The three-person board authorized $15,000 to renovate the timeworn restroom facilities at its 750 Trolley Road municipal complex.
A new tractor is likely to be purchased – with a price tag of $150,000 – by withdrawing from the township’s Highway Aid Fund. As of this month, there was $300,000 in the account.
Also, supervisors appear set to spend $225,000 from the municipality’s COVID relief fund, despite objections by board member Mark Leer. Chairman Paul Guise and Vice Chairman Jeff King want to spend the federal pandemic dollars on a new truck for the maintenance department – valued at $125,000 – as well as a culvert for Greenbriar Road. No estimates have been obtained for the culvert work, but officials expect it to cost about $100,000.
Leer, who is stepping down from his position as head roadmaster, wanted to use the funds as a stipend for staff that worked during the pandemic in 2020.
According to a recent press release issued by Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist with the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, the township is slated to receive an additional $22,716 in pandemic money.
Lastly, the township is sticking with the status quo for legal services. Despite the recent retirement by long-time Solicitor Bob Campbell, the township is expected to retain the legal firm of Salzmann-Hughes. A final vote is planned next month during the municipality’s annual reorganization session.
Campbell served as Huntington’s solicitor for 50 years.
“Thank you for hiring me all those years ago,” laughed Campbell. “It’s been a good run.”
He cited numerous positives as well as controversies, such as the Peakview Mobile Home Park that was proposed for the historic Fruit Belt. “We ended up winning, so that was a highlight,” recalled Campbell.
Guise thanked for Campbell for his “superior advice and professionalism.”
Campbell is leaving the township because he is “giving up night meetings” – he is not stepping away from legal practice. Todd A. King is expected to replace Campbell from Salzmann Hughes.
