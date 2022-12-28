There were no surprises this month when a trio of municipalities in the northern tier of Adams County each adopted their spending plans for 2023.

The finalized budgets for the Borough of York Springs and Latimore and Huntington townships were each passed without tax hikes. Huntington does not impose a real estate levy, Latimore has not hiked taxes in two decades, and York Springs is holding the line, despite approving generous raises for staff.

 

