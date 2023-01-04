A Florida man was arrested after an allegedly stolen rifle was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 15 Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
D’Vonta Littles, 23, of Gainesville, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $75,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Duncan stopped a southbound white BMW sedan allegedly traveling at 84 mph between the York Springs and East Berlin Road exits in Huntington Township at 1:28 a.m. Monday, according to the affidavit he filed.
As Duncan interacted with the driver, Trooper Jeffrey Allen searched the vehicle with consent and allegedly found “a blanket was spread along the rear floorboard at Little’s feet. Trooper Allen lifted this blanket and observed a black model SKS semi-automatic style rifle,” according to the affidavit.
The National Crime Information Center database “confirmed the rifle was entered as stolen by the Gainesville (Florida) Police Department,” according to the affidavit
Allen allegedly found “a round was chambered and an additional five rounds loaded in a magazine. Additionally, the consent search yielded a pair of brass knuckles in a zippered backpack behind the driver’s seat,” according to the affidavit.
“Littles initially advised the weapon was left in this vehicle by someone else and he intended on throwing it away before admitting the weapon and brass knuckles belonged to him” information in the affidavit alleged.
Littles was arrested “without incident,” according to the affidavit.
He was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of possessing an illegal weapon, according to the docket.
