Caring for people who are in prison is a key marker of Christianity and other religions.
Churches throughout Adams County are urged to support ministry at the local prison by observing “Celebration of Grace Sunday” on April 24, the Sunday after Easter.
Pastors and other leaders are encouraged to plan for special prayers on behalf of those incarcerated at the county correctional complex and elsewhere.
Congregations are also urged to receive special offerings to support the Adams Christian Prison Ministries (ACPM).
The nonprofit ministry, which has been challenged financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes $25,000 will be raised.
Director of Christian Ministries Rev. Angel Perez and ACPM Board Vice President Rev. Dale Williams, said last years’ offerings were almost $24,000. ACPM relies entirely on donations to sustain the ministry, receiving no public funds.
The idea of holding a Grace Sunday came from the late Jay Zimmerman, former pastor of Gettysburg’s United Methodist Church and one of the founders of ACPM.
Materials distributed to 162 area churches read, “The primary emphasis of this campaign is that God loves and values every one of us.”
The churches are encouraged to use a special litany as they pray for prisoners, their families, prison staff and all involved in the criminal justice system.
The ACPM materials suggest sermon topics and themes to help ministers and parish leaders prepare for the observance.
Testimonies from prisoners about the ministry’s impact in their lives are also provided to inspire worshippers.
Broad network
ACPM’s chaplain and volunteers have been serving inmates at the correctional complex for more than three years.
A small group of local pastors rallied together when the national chaplaincy organization that previously served the prison could no longer sustain its work.
Williams said they were intentional in creating a new model of ministry that would rely heavily upon local churches and volunteers.
“Our focus,” Williams said of the founders, “was to make this the churches’ ministry; we’re they’re hands and feet.”
Churches of many denominations support the ministry and are represented on the board.
The group found a “gift from the Lord” when Perez emerged as the board’s choice to head the ministry, he said.
A native of Queens, New York, Perez grew up bilingual in a Puerto Rican heritage family, and can thereby serve prison inmates and staff in both English and Spanish.
In addition to serving churches previously, Perez is an Army chaplain who continues in the reserve corps after a decade of active duty.
“He knows how to work in large institutions,” Williams said of the chaplain and ministry director.
Pandemic adjustments
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers could meet with prisoners who requested a visit, and Perez hopes that can be resumed.
During the pandemic, volunteers have compiled Bible studies for the inmates, who receive a special study Bible upon completion of initial units.
Perez and Williams expressed appreciation for the support received from the prison’s warden and other officials.
They applaud the administration’s careful COVID-prevention protocols, which have kept the large facility virus-free except for a brief outbreak in January.
With inmates and staff alike, Perez said, he “tries to bring a smile to their faces” in his frequent interactions with them.
They are grateful for modest gifts, especially homemade cookies donated by supporters of the ministry.
A snack basket and Christmas gift cards “are a real morale booster” for prison workers unusually stressed during the pandemic, Perez said.
New outreach
Perez and Williams expressed excitement for a new outreach that will be provided entirely by volunteers.
The “Mentoring Program” will train volunteers to provide spiritual and emotional support to released prisoners as they rejoin the larger community.
“It will be wholistic support and encouragement so the person being released is not feeling alone,” said Perez.
The Adams County Correctional Complex typically has about 200 incarcerated individuals, of whom roughly 20 percent are women, he said.
Perez is eager to receive speaking invitations from churches and other community organizations. To arrange a visit or learn more about the ministry, contact him at www.aperez@adamscounty.us or by telephone at 717-334-7671, Ext. 3117. More information about ACPM and the Celebration of Grace is also available on its website, https://www.adamscpm.org.
