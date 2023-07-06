Trash and recycling collection charges may change in New Oxford.
With the current contract expiring Dec. 31, after four years, council members authorized borough Secretary/Treasurer Tania Kepner to initiate the process of seeking bids for a new contract.
Companies will be asked to bid on the same package of services customers currently receive.
Plans call for a provider to be chosen and rates to be set during the council’s next meeting, set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the borough building, 124 N. Peters St. The meeting will be open to the public.
In other business, council members:
• Learned that the borough’s insurer reached a tentative lawsuit settlement stemming from a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Center Square. The borough and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were defendants in the case brought by Daisy Doyle and the estate of Glen Doyle, said the council’s attorney, Harold Eastman. The Chambersburg couple were struck in a crosswalk in February 2018. Glen Doyle died days later. The settlement has not yet been approved by the court, Eastman said. The borough will not need to act on the matter because the settlement is with the insurer, he said.
• Conditionally approved New Oxford High School FFA’s request to sell food and beverages on Center Square as a fundraiser for a person with medical needs. The approval is dependent on submission of proof of insurance, which FFA representatives said will be provided via the school district. The group’s chaplain, Elijah Shearer, said local fire police have agreed to help customers cross traffic safely to reach the square’s central area. The event is to start at noon July 15.
• Made no decision on a request for a demolition permit request for a residence damaged by fire in 2021 at 2 Commerce St. No action is possible until a court resolves a guardianship matter involving the owner, Eastman said.
• Approved the purchase of a machine used to paint markings on curbs and streets for $2,385 from Sherwin-Williams Paint Store of Hanover.
• Granted Vincent Aumen’s request for a transient retail license to sell produce.
• Deferred a decision on PWI Inc.’s request to pave, at the company’s expense, an area between Rebert and Lumber streets to accommodate forklifts. The company is to submit more information about the proposal and to show proof of insurance. John Parichuk, whose paving company is in Abbottstown, represented PWI.
• Reappointed three crossing guards, Jean Trivitt, Julie Ripple, and Connie Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.