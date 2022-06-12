A McSherrystown motorcyclist died and his passenger received life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow.

Zachary Redding, 36, was declared deceased at the scene on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) near Race Horse Road, Dutrow said.

A WellSpan WellFlight helicopter transported Redding’s female passenger to WellSpan York Hospital, said Dutrow, who did not have information about her identify.

Neither wore a helmet, Dutrow said.

It appeared the motorcycle did not follow a curve and struck a utility police, Dutrow said.

Conewago Township police were investigating.

The cause of death was “multiple blunt force trauma,” Dutrow said. No autopsy was to be conducted, but routine toxicological testing was planned, he said.

Other agencies dispatched at 12:31 a.m. included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and the Alpha, Hanover Area, Irishtown, and Southeastern Adams fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.

Route 116 was closed in both directions for about two hours between Centennial Road and Sunday Drive, Dutrow said.