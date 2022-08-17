A former superintendent who has served in multiple Adams County school districts questioned the transparency with public documents at the Bermudian Springs School Board meeting last week.
Larry Redding, a former Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) superintendent, asked why certain documents referenced in the public agenda were not readily available for residents to access.
For 12 years, Redding worked at GASD with seven of those years as superintendent before retiring in June 2017. At that time, he had spent 40 years in education.
Redding also was appointed last October as interim superintendent at Fairfield Area School District (FASD) to fill a vacancy on a part-time basis until a replacement was hired for the top role. Thomas Haupt joined FASD in mid-January as the new superintendent.
At the Aug. 9 meeting, Redding thanked the Bermudian Springs School Board for taking a “baby step” in adding links to documents to the agenda for its caucus meeting, held on Monday, Aug. 8.
By adding those links, Redding said it “proves that the technology is in place for all items that are public documents to be linked for the public to the agenda.”
Redding said he did not have a clue why Bermudian Springs School District “resists” in having documents accessible to the public that are being used by board members to make decisions.
Redding asked why the attachments annotated in the agenda are not linked to the actual documents being referenced.
“Obviously, there a few personnel-related items, but for the most part, they are public documents that should be readily available to the rest of the taxpayers, not just the nine who have the decision making,” Redding said.
Board members did not respond to Redding’s concerns during the meeting.
• The school board unanimously approved changing the graduation date on the 2022-23 school calendar. Graduation was moved to Thursday, May 25, 2023, with an inclement weather date of Friday, May 26, 2023.
• The school board approved bus and van drivers employed by E&B Transportation, Rohrer Bus Service, and School Express Inc., for the coming school year. The school bus routes for the high school, middle school, and elementary school were additionally approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
• Seven staff members were granted professional contracts based on completion of six semesters of satisfactory service to BSSD, including: Kyla Caruso, middle school science teacher; Jeffrey Eakins, middle school English teacher; Paul Frederickson, middle school science teacher; Janelle Heilman, elementary school fourth-grade teacher; Laura Hughes, middle school English teacher; Nathan Mattis, high school math teacher; and Brittany Wood, high school library science teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.