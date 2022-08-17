bus

School busses sit idle waiting to pick up youngsters when the new school year begins. (File Photo)

A former superintendent who has served in multiple Adams County school districts questioned the transparency with public documents at the Bermudian Springs School Board meeting last week.

Larry Redding, a former Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) superintendent, asked why certain documents referenced in the public agenda were not readily available for residents to access.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.