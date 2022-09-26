Conewago Township supervisors adopted two rezoning ordinances after members of the public expressed both concerns and support during public hearings.
One ordinance transferred 102.5 acres from the Agricultural zoning district to R-1 Suburban Residential. Included were two parcels at 5955 Hanover Road and one at 250 Race Horse Road. The latter borders McSherrystown borough and is surrounded by existing housing developments.
The other changed land at Oxford Avenue and Edgegrove Road from R-1 Suburban Residential to Industrial. The site was also rezoned in 2009, from agricultural to residential.
Over the course of an hour during the Sept. 19 meeting, township residents addressed both ordinances.
Some audience members expressed worries about stormwater runoff, increased school taxes, sewage, water quality and potential environmental issues.
Others cited potential benefits such as decreased cost of living and more jobs.
Regarding the switch from residential to industrial zoning, Supervisor Chair Charlotte Shaffer said roughly two-thirds of the land in the township is zoned for agricultural uses, and the board is investing $500,000 to preserve land in the township.
As for environmental concerns, Shaffer said the board is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and investing $1.4 million to mitigate erosion and contamination of Plum Creek.
“As for the areas that are being rezoned, they are not near the agriculture that we are working to protect,” Shaffer said.
Keeping the land residential could result in construction of 1,500 houses, she said.
“This board is doing their due diligence to protect what we can without violating the rights of property owners,” Shaffer said.
“One way or another, it’s not going to be what you see out here anymore,” Supervisor Vice Chair Louann Boyer said.
“It’s going to be homes that impact the schools, public utilities, police” and emergency medical services, she said.
“Growth is inevitable. I have young children and grandchildren. I’m looking for their future as well. I want to see growth, but not a whole lot of houses,” Boyer said.
Regarding the other ordinance, “it’s a matter of building houses under ag or residential,” Boyer said.
The zoning changes had nothing to do with the long-discussed Eisenhower Drive Extension proposal, officials said.
In other business, the supervisors approved township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner’s request for $55,000 for a new police vehicle.
Due to supply chain issues, the car must be ordered this year, but the money would be taken out of the 2023 budget, he said.
“We rotate cars out on a mileage basis and when they start costing a lot of money,” he said.
Also, Boyer said the volunteer fire relief allocation for 2022 is $51,198, and the township usually receives “anywhere from $45,000 to $47,000” to pass on to fire companies.
The supervisors’ next meeting is set for Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., preceded by an open workshop at 5:30 p.m.
Meetings are available live and recorded on the Conewago Township Facebook page.
