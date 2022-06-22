Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gettysburg, is investigating a triple fatal crash that occurred in Hamilton Township around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Three people died “in what appears to be a single vehicle crash” in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road, police said. The deceased's names were not released, pending notification of next of kin.
Any witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact PSP at 717-334-8111.
Multiple agencies were dispatched to the crash near Kuhn Fording Road, including Northeast Adams Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Irishtown Fire Company, United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, York Springs Volunteer Fire Co. 1, Union Fire and Hose Company 1, Dover Township Volunteer Fire Company, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, a Stat Medevac helicopter, in addition to the Adams County Coroner’s Office and PSP.
The road has been closed since the time of the crash.
