Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.