After an allegedly malnourished 14-year-old boy was found in her home, a Littlestown woman was charged with child endangerment.

In addition to the felony child endangerment charge, Stacey Myers, 48, was also charged with felony endangering a dependent’s welfare, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, plus an offensive weapon misdemeanor charge, according to a magisterial docket.

