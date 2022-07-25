After an allegedly malnourished 14-year-old boy was found in her home, a Littlestown woman was charged with child endangerment.
In addition to the felony child endangerment charge, Stacey Myers, 48, was also charged with felony endangering a dependent’s welfare, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, plus an offensive weapon misdemeanor charge, according to a magisterial docket.
After allegedly being denied access to a residence March 4, 2021, Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS) personnel secured a court order and returned to the home the same day with three Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers, including Trooper Richard Kline, according to an affidavit of probable cause he filed Thursday.
The troopers spoke with the 14-year-old boy, whose room was located in a basement that “did not appear” to be heated but was equipped with a security camera, according to the affidavit.
Adult diapers were located outside the room, and police were allegedly told by the accused that the teen “wears a diaper 24/7,” according to the affidavit.
Kline called emergency medical personnel to the scene “over a concern” about the boy’s “weight and appearance,” according to the affidavit.
The boy was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital “for further evaluation,” allegedly “due to the level of malnutrition,” and was subsequently transferred to Hershey Hospital, according to the affidavit.
A Hershey doctor allegedly told CYS the boy’s “condition was serious and was a case of severe neglect,” and that he “had a broken finger and he did not know how it happened,” according to the affidavit.
The boy, who weighed 78 pounds and was four feet and six inches tall, “provided inconsistent responses” regarding “his eating habits and hygiene,” according to the affidavit.
In April 2021, the boy began weekly trauma therapy sessions during which he claimed “his room in the basement did not have heat or air conditioning and he would be locked in his room for ‘hours,’” according to the affidavit.
During a therapy session, the boy “related there was not enough food for him because the other kids needed it more,” according to the affidavit.
The boy claimed Myers “would grab him by the neck and throw him down the steps to the basement,” and she allegedly struck him with a board and “did not care if the board had nails in it,” according to the affidavit.
In late April 2021, the teen entered an inpatient program and “was reported to have” post-traumatic stress disorder, allegedly “from his prior abuse,” according to the affidavit.
In August 2021, the boy claimed Myers “would taser him on various parts of his body,” according to the affidavit. He made a drawing of the taser, according to the affidavit. On Aug. 30, 2021, a search warrant was obtained and a taser was retrieved from the residence and entered into evidence, according to the affidavit.
Myers was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3, before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder, according to the docket.
