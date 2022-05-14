An RV struck a building Friday afternoon on Center Square in Abbottstown.
“It was a single vehicle crash into an occupied structure,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The driver, following extrication, was taken to an area hospital.
“There were no reported injuries for the individuals in the structure,” according to police.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:06 p.m.
A doorway area at 4 E. King St. received significant damage. A bent sign for Serenity Counseling Services dangled over cracked brickwork.
After a building inspector was called to the scene, efforts were under way “to contact the appropriate contractors to post and barricade the building,” according to Abbottstown Borough Manager David Bolton.
United Hook and Ladder firefighters were “assisting with safety measures,” Bolton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.