Adams County commissioners voted last week to issue a formal letter of support for Comcast’s broadband grant application to the $200 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Program.

The $200 million available in Pennsylvania to enhance broadband service was announced at the Adams Economic Alliance in Gettysburg with funding from the capital projects fund, established under the American Rescue Plan and 44,000 locations estimated to be served, officials said.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

