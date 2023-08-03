Adams County commissioners voted last week to issue a formal letter of support for Comcast’s broadband grant application to the $200 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Program.
The $200 million available in Pennsylvania to enhance broadband service was announced at the Adams Economic Alliance in Gettysburg with funding from the capital projects fund, established under the American Rescue Plan and 44,000 locations estimated to be served, officials said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said Comcast’s application is the county’s “best chance” to receive the funding.
Commissioner Marty Qually added that Comcast had “a strong application.”
The county opted to partner with Comcast “and expand in unserved areas,” Qually said.
“They are serving more people and more cost effectively than our application did,” Qually said. “It’s about expanding fiber and connectivity in the county.”
Qually indicated there will be future funding available to go toward digital literacy and affordability efforts.
“Their application is a win-win for residents and the county,” Qually said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said Comcast already has the infrastructure in place in Adams County.
“A letter of support will hopefully boost their project going forward,” Martin said.
Qually said Comcast also has been seeking letters of support from agencies and businesses.
The Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) voted on July 20 to send a letter of support on behalf of Comcast’s grant application.
After different presentations to the broadband community advisory task force, Qually noted Comcast’s application “stood out better than our own application.”
The task force, established by commissioners in September, had an agreement not to disclose specific details of Comcast’s proposal, according to Qually.
Qually said he does not anticipate the county applying for the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Program due to Comcast’s application. Comcast is seeking the maximum grant amount of $10 million, Qually added.
“That is what we were going to apply for, and that is what they are applying for,” Qually said.
Comcast’s application is specific to Adams County, he said, noting the company plans to submit separate applications for other counties.
Adams County commissioners last July selected the Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study.
The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner in the study.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” county officials said.
Qually said the vision is now larger than that for every household and business to have access to highspeed internet.
