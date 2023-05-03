The Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) is still looking for options to expand.
ACTI’s feasibility study is not yet finished, but officials opted to wait “a couple more months” in hopes of land or property options becoming available for a possible move, according to Shawn Eckenrode, administrative director.
Eckenrode said they hope to have the feasibility study presented in June at the joint operating committee (JOC) meeting. The feasibility study will compare costs of renovating an existing building or constructing something new, he said.
“The feasibility study looked at travel times for all participating districts, and Gettysburg is the central location for equal drive times for all districts,” Eckenrode said.
Adams County commissioners recently awarded ACTI $500,000 from the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF) toward acquiring land and building a countywide career and technical school “to support local workforce needs and high school student career interests,” according to officials.
This project was among 14 proposed grant requests selected by the county. The county set aside $5 million for the program from the $19 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, county officials said.
“The money we got from the county commissioners is kind of putting the cart before the horse,” Eckenrode said, noting JOC members thought it was a good idea to apply.
ACTI is currently under a lease for its 1126 Old Harrisburg Road building with Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) and pays 4.5 percent of expenditures which come to about $70,000 a year, said Eckenrode. The cost includes utilities, upkeep, and maintenance.
Last month, GASD Board members approved an agreement for the transfer of 11 employees to be under ACTI’s payroll and benefits.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education approved ACTI as a separate school entity on Jan. 1, 2020, according to Eckenrode.
“In the eyes of the state, we have been a separate entity for almost three years now,” Eckenrode said.
The agreement, also with the Gettysburg Area Education Association, includes eight teachers, two administrative staff, and the administrator of the school, Eckenrode said.
“This is the last major piece in having our own employees,” Eckenrode said. “Up until this time, everyone working in ACTI has been under GASD’s payroll and benefits. This MOU separates that.”
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became ACTI in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
ACTI offers hands-on learning opportunities for high school juniors and seniors through eight programs, including allied health, culinary arts, criminal justice, building trades, early learning, computer networking, diesel mechanics, and career connections.
