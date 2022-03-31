High-visibility emergency telephones are to be installed outside the Cumberland Township municipal building.
The township supervisors authorized a $5,651 contract with Teleplus that includes the units, which are equipped with distinctive blue lighting, and installation.
Anyone in need of help will be able to pick up one of the phones and be connected immediately with Adams County 911 dispatchers, officials said.
A unit in front of the building will be easily visible from Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116) while another will be at the rear of the building next to the entrance to the police station, Acting Police Chief Matthew Trostel said.
The visibility of the units will help “citizens in traumatic distress” overcome the “tunnel vision mode” sometimes induced by stress, Township Manager Ben Thomas said March 22 during a regular meeting of the supervisors.
The building is at 1370 Fairfield Road.
In other police business, the manufacturer has cancelled production of the type of vehicle ordered by the township, Trostel said.
The order for three 2022 Dodge Durangos will not be filled due to a lack of parts and computer chips, and the previous price will not be “protected,” he said.
Delivery of 2023 models may be possible in July next year, Trostel said.
Nonetheless, the department’s fleet is expected to remain adequate until new vehicles are available, Trostel said.
The township recently sold one police car with significant engine problems for about $8,600, but a vehicle formerly used by the school resource officer (SRO) has been re-equipped to function as a patrol unit, he said. The SRO contract between the township and the Gettysburg Area School District ended in February.
The township has applied for a $148,000 grant that could fund the three vehicles, Thomas said.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development is administering grant funds derived from the state Race Horse Gaming Act, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.