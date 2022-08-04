Liberty Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday accepted the resignation of Police Chief Sherri Hansen as she moves on to other opportunities at chief of Bonneauville Borough Police Department.
Effective this month, Hansen is replacing retiring Bonneauville Borough Police Chief John Perry who has been with the department since 1995.
Although resigning as Liberty Township’s full-time police chief, Hansen will stay on part time until a new chief is found, Supervisor Chair Walter “Mickey” Barlow said.
Hansen came aboard the Liberty Police Department in May 2019.
In addition to the township, Liberty Police Department also covers Freedom and Highland townships.
It was also noted Scott Ross was sworn in as a new part-time township police officer. The council expressed gratitude for Hansen’s years of service and dedication as well as to Ross for providing additional assistance to the department.
The open position will be advertised, and township officials will discuss Hansen’s future plans later.
When Hansen took command of Liberty Township Police Department on May 13, 2019, she became Adams County’s first official female police chief. There had previously been a female interim chief and a female officer in charge at other departments previously, but a full-fledged chief, according to Times archives.
After graduating from Gettysburg Area High School, Hansen served with York City Police for 28 years. She majored in criminal justice at East Carolina University.
Hansen was a hostage negotiator on the York County quick response team for 12 years and a member of the York County critical incident stress management team. She is a certified accident reconstructionist, has experience as a domestic violence officer, served as a bicycle officer, trained individuals in CPR, and is wire tap certified, according to Times archives.
In other business, the supervisors approved moving forward to request a quote from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the Strategic Management Program grant application.
The township is not applying for the grant yet, just considering options.
An initial assessment from DCED will discuss the process to help to determine the township’s long-term sustainability and financial well-being of the residents, Barlow said.
• No bid applications have been received for the 2022 insurance.
• The council approved moving toward a free government .gov website domain name as suggested by Adams County.
The supervisors will next meet Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
Andrea Grabenstein may be contacted at andrea.grabenstein93@gmail.com.
