A new Gettysburg Tour Center facility at 778 Baltimore St. may be open by the beginning of the 2023 tourist season, owner Max Felty said.
Without dissent Monday, Gettysburg Planning Commission members approved a land development plan for demolition of the existing building and construction of a new one.
The new structure is to be on the footprint of the current one and will be “not much bigger,” Felty said outside the meeting.
The new structure will be two stories tall, with offices in the rear portion and a high-ceilinged retail area in the front, he said. The building, located near the borough’s southern boundary, will serve battlefield bus tour patrons, Felty said.
Current plans include infrastructure for two electric vehicle recharging stations, he said.
To meet borough landscaping requirements, the facility’s parking lot will lose about 16 regular parking space and three bus spaces, Felty said.
In May, the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB) recommended issuance of a “certificate of appropriateness” (COA) for the demolition and new construction. Felty said then the current building lacks a foundation and is deteriorating with age. The borough council granted the COA in June.
The planners’ approval was conditional on the project’s compliance with some technical matters raised by the borough’s engineering firm.
The commission’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the borough hall, 59 E. Middle St.
• Only a “sliver” of the proposed Kortney Meadow residential development would be in Gettysburg, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said. The area would be open space, she said. The Kortney Meadow project, including 151 new single-family homes, would primarily be in Straban Township between Old Harrisburg and Hunterstown roads, she said. The planners agreed to accept a land development plan application for review and asked Marshall to look at its compatibility with the regional comprehensive plan.
• The commission also accepted for review an application to subdivide an existing residential building into three separately owned condominium units at 58-60 Breckenridge St.
