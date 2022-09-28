New building planned

Plans call for razing the existing Gettysburg Tour Center, 778 Baltimore St., and replacing it with a new facility on the footprint of the existing building. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A new Gettysburg Tour Center facility at 778 Baltimore St. may be open by the beginning of the 2023 tourist season, owner Max Felty said.

Without dissent Monday, Gettysburg Planning Commission members approved a land development plan for demolition of the existing building and construction of a new one.

 

