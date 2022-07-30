From simple gardening equipment to a steam tractor, Department 24 will take people down memory lane with 88 nostalgic items on display at the South Mountain Fair.
Many people grew up seeing this farming equipment, some dating back to the 1900s, according to Adam A. Brown, chairperson of Department 24.
“It’s main purpose is to educate people on the way back days of farming and give them an idea of what the equipment did compared to today’s modern technology,” Brown said.
Today’s farm equipment looks more like anyone’s vehicle, said Brown.
“It’s all computerized,” he said.
In addition to bringing a 1920 Russell steam tractor for the first time, Brown said they expanded the pedal tractor area for children to see.
“We made it look more fun,” said Brown.
The area is sectioned off with a short white picket fence surrounding some green and yellow Oliver and John Deere, and a red tricycle-style pedal tractors.
A doll sits on the center pedal tractor, and another toy rider rests on a pile of hay.
Brown said he enjoys seeing the children who tug at their parents to get a better look at the farming equipment.
For some, it may be the first time they see this type of equipment, said Brown.
On Saturday, Brown said he plans to assist with the first-ever pedal tractor pull for youngsters at 6 p.m. at the South Mountain Fair.
Brown said it is for those between 3 and 14 years old, and will be held in the arena.
“They will actually compete with one another,” Brown said.
Throughout the week, the organization has offered hayrides for $1 per person.
Proceeds from the hayrides benefit the South Mountain Antique Engine Association, where Brown also serves as president.
Department 24 has been attending the South Mountain Fair since the late 1980s, according to Brown.
The South Mountain Fair, 615 Narrows Road, has hours of operation 4-10 p.m. Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
A wide-ranging fair schedule includes judging in a broad spectrum of categories, from livestock to chainsaw carving, as well as free live performances.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
