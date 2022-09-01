Vegetation blocking road signs and traffic signals is a liability concern facing municipalities, members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) learned last week.
Andrew DiProspero, senior vice president at H.A. Thomson, showed an image of a curved roadway where the view of a stop sign was obstructed by a tree.
Physical hazards are one of the biggest liabilities facing municipalities, and road accidents are among the most serious claims, he said.
DiProspero, who presented at the ACCOG meeting on Aug. 25, shared the importance of cutting down vegetation, especially if it blocks the view of road signs and traffic signals.
ACCOG is a collaborative network including officials from multiple facets of government that comes together monthly to discuss local issues.
H.A. Thomson offers “multiple insurance products and risk management solutions,” including liability and property pooling, property insurance, liability insurance, automobile insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, and bonds, according to its website.
“Physical hazards can be expensive to fix,” DiProspero said.
“It is something very worthwhile to investigate,” he said.
In his line of work for 30 years, DiProspero said he would rather see a lawsuit for a tree that falls on someone’s property instead of a fatality.
Germany Township Supervisor Vice Chair Jack Ketterman asked what if a resident does not want a tree on their property cut down.
“If it is a serious situation and a sight-line issue, I recommend cutting the tree branches down,” DiProspero said, noting how that might save someone’s life.
DiProspero also shared general examples of fatalities that have occurred from alleged physical hazards.
Aggressive, impaired, and distracted driving were mentioned during the presentation as well.
Following the pandemic, DiProspero said drivers’ behaviors on the roads have become worse.
“People are driving faster than they ever have. Behavior is turning into fatalities on the roads,” DiProspero said.
DiProspero also looked to the future with potential legislative changes that could impact local government.
There is talk of legislators examining the $500,000 governmental immunity cap for road accidents that has been in place since 1978, according to DiProspero.
At the beginning of the meeting, ACCOG President David W. Bolton asked local representatives to share their backgrounds on why the serve in public office.
After receiving comments questioning the importance of ACCOG, Bolton said he thought this was a good opportunity for members to get to know one another.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to ACCOG’s website.
“This organization is about people,” Bolton said. “We need to understand our motivations for being here and finding our commonalities.”
ACCOG meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane.
